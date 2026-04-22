Drew Sidora Says She Fired A Team Member For Shading Kelli Ferrell After #RHOA Restaurateur’s #DrowningDrew Diss

Drew Sidora claims a fired team member shaded Kelli Ferrell without her consent

Kelli responded with insults about Drew's personal life and legal troubles

Some viewers doubt Drew's explanation and accuse her of trying to save face

Source: Bravo





Drew Sidora is laying down the law. The Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared that she fired a member of her team for acting in ways that “do not reflect her values” after they seemingly shaded Kelli Ferrell on her official Threads account without consent.

On Wednesday, Drew’s Threads account responded to a user who said they “didn’t miss Kelli,” who was absent from Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I didn’t miss Kelli,” said the #RHOA watcher. “It was great. I love the dynamic of these ladies. I can do without Phaedra too. She should be a friend of.”

Drew’s account then replied, “I don’t think nobody did,” with a laughing emoji.

As you can imagine, the shade perturbed Kelli who responded in @TheRHOATalk’s comment with a diss aimed at Drew’s recent legal troubles, including the reports that she lost primary custody of her kids, and the reports that she only brings in $12K a month compared to her estranged husband’s reported $70K a month.

“Imagine where you would be if you focused on YOUR FAMILY, instead of focusing on me,” wrote Kelli. “I’m doing this with you tonight. I have a carpool in the morning! BYE! #DrowningDrew #GetOffThreads

Drew Sidora Denies Shading Kelli Ferrell, Blames Former Member Of Her Team

Shortly after Kelli’s shade picked up steam, Drew responded on her InstaStor,y blaming a member of her team for the shady message to her castmate while expressing that she “doesn’t desire to tear down another woman.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“No shade, truly. I know how quickly things can get twisted in the world of social media, especially during a time like this in my life,” she began.

“As I navigate this transition and move through my divorce, I want to be very clear: I have no desire to tear down or attack another woman. That’s simply not who I am, and it’s not the energy I’m moving in.

She continued, alleging that she fired someone for posting the shade via her official account.

“That said, I do take full accountability for what’s been posted on my page. Some comments were made by a team member who had access and acted independently in ways that do not reflect me or my values,” she wrote “That individual is no longer part of my team, but out of respect for the positive contributions they’ve made in the past, I won’t publicly shame them. I’ve reached out privately to those affected because I believe certain conversations belong in real, respectful spaces, not just online. “If you truly know me, you know where to find me. If not…just sit back and enjoy the show,” she added. As you can imagine, some peopel are not buying Drew’s “fired team member” allegations, and they’re accusing her of trying to save face.





What do YOU think? Do YOU think Drew Sidora shaded Kelli Ferrell, or was it an out-of-pocket team member?