Emmy Nominations 2026: Zendaya & Chase Infiniti Score Major Nods
Emmy Nominations 2026: Chase Infiniti, Zendaya, & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Score Major Nods
- Zendaya earns 3rd Lead Actress nomination, cementing her awards season dominance.
- Marvel's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II scores rare major acting nod for comedy series 'Wonder Man'.
- Newcomer Chase Infiniti lands her first Emmy nomination for 'The Testaments'.
The nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards are here, highlighting the best performances in television this year, and some familiar faces are up for trophies.
The nominations were unveiled on Wednesday during a livestream hosted by The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow’s Bay actor Jeff Hiller, alongside Cris Abrego.
Leading the field was The Pitt with 25 nominations, followed closely by Hacks with 24. Apple TV+’s breakout horror-comedy Widow’s Bay scored an impressive 19 nominations in its first season, while Pluribus earned 18. Beef landed 16 nominations, and DTF St. Louis picked up 13.
To qualify for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, programs had to air between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. The ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay set to host.
Already in the middle of one of the biggest years of her career, Zendaya added another accolade to her growing list of achievements with a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue in Euphoria.
The nomination marks her third in the category and her sixth Emmy nomination overall. Zendaya previously won the award in 2020 and 2022, becoming both the youngest winner in the category’s history and the first Black actress to take home the trophy twice.
This year, she’ll compete against Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn.
The nomination adds to what has already been a massive 2026 for Zendaya. She has been front and center in some of the year’s most anticipated films, including The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe also earned a notable breakthrough this year thanks to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Wonder Man.
Abdul-Mateen received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, a rare achievement for a Marvel television project. While Marvel productions regularly earn recognition for visual effects, production design and other technical categories, major acting nominations have been far less common.
The actor will face stiff competition from Steve Carell for Rooster, Matthew Rhys for Widow’s Bay, Jason Segel for Shrinking, and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.
Marvel’s last major awards breakthrough came in 2025 when Kathryn Hahn earned a Golden Globe nomination for Agatha All Along. Before that, WandaVision made a splash during the 2021 awards season with acting nominations for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with multiple Emmy nominations across several categories.
Now, more than a dozen Marvel series later, the franchise is back in a major Emmy race thanks to Wonder Man and Abdul-Mateen’s standout performance.
One of the biggest breakthrough stories of the year belongs to Chase Infiniti. The rising star earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Agnes in The Testaments.
The nomination marks another major milestone for the Indianapolis native, whose profile has skyrocketed over the past two years. Now, she’ll compete alongside some of television’s most accomplished actresses, further cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young talents.
With Zendaya continuing her awards-season reign, Abdul-Mateen helping Marvel break into a major acting category, and Infiniti landing her first Emmy nod, all three emerged as some of the standout names when this year’s nominations were announced.
Check out a full list of nominees after the flip:
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Diplomat”
“The Gilded Age”
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Pluribus”
“Slow Horses”
“Your Friends & Neighbors”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“All Her Fault”
“The Beast in Me”
“Beef”
“DTF St. Louis”
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
Carlos Manuel-Vesga, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
Steve Carell, “Rooster”
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
Sally Fields, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”
Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Gadd, “Half Man”
David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”
Charles Melton, “Beef”
Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”
Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
Rob Reiner, “The Bear”
Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
Ernest Harden, Jr., “The Pitt”
Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”
Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”
Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”
Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”
Jeff Probst, “Survivor”
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“Dancing With the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Outstanding Variety Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Movie
“Heads of State”
“Miss You, Love You”
“People We Meet on Vacation”
“Remarkably Bright Creatures”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny”
“83rd Annual Golden Globes”
“68th Annual Grammy Awards”
“78th Annual Tony Awards”
“The Oscars”
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
“Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…”
“The Muppet Show”
“Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”
“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show”
“Wicked: One Wonderful Night”
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”
“Love Is Blind”
“Queer Eye”
“Shark Tank”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”
“Love on the Spectrum”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!”
“Summer House”
“Welcome to Wrexham”
Outstanding Game Show
“Celebrity Family Feud”
“Jeopardy!”
“The Price Is Right”
“Wheel of Fortune”
“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”
Outstanding Animated Program
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Rick and Morty”
“The Simpsons”
“Smiling Friends”
“South Park”
“Star Wars: Visions”
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”
Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”
Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”
Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”
Martin Short, “Match Game”
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“John Candy: I Like Me”
“Marty, Life Is Short”
“Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!”
“My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay”
“Ocean With David Attenborough”
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
“The American Revolution”
“Mr. Scorsese”
“Rafa”
“Sean Combs: The Reckoning”
“Yogurt Shop Murders”
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