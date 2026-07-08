Emmy Nominations 2026: Chase Infiniti, Zendaya, & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Score Major Nods

The nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards are here, highlighting the best performances in television this year, and some familiar faces are up for trophies.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Aurore Marechal / The Hollywood Reporter

The nominations were unveiled on Wednesday during a livestream hosted by The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow’s Bay actor Jeff Hiller, alongside Cris Abrego.

Leading the field was The Pitt with 25 nominations, followed closely by Hacks with 24. Apple TV+’s breakout horror-comedy Widow’s Bay scored an impressive 19 nominations in its first season, while Pluribus earned 18. Beef landed 16 nominations, and DTF St. Louis picked up 13.

To qualify for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, programs had to air between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. The ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay set to host.

Already in the middle of one of the biggest years of her career, Zendaya added another accolade to her growing list of achievements with a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue in Euphoria.

The nomination marks her third in the category and her sixth Emmy nomination overall. Zendaya previously won the award in 2020 and 2022, becoming both the youngest winner in the category’s history and the first Black actress to take home the trophy twice.

This year, she’ll compete against Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn.

The nomination adds to what has already been a massive 2026 for Zendaya. She has been front and center in some of the year’s most anticipated films, including The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also earned a notable breakthrough this year thanks to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Wonder Man.

Abdul-Mateen received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, a rare achievement for a Marvel television project. While Marvel productions regularly earn recognition for visual effects, production design and other technical categories, major acting nominations have been far less common.

The actor will face stiff competition from Steve Carell for Rooster, Matthew Rhys for Widow’s Bay, Jason Segel for Shrinking, and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

Marvel’s last major awards breakthrough came in 2025 when Kathryn Hahn earned a Golden Globe nomination for Agatha All Along. Before that, WandaVision made a splash during the 2021 awards season with acting nominations for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with multiple Emmy nominations across several categories.

Now, more than a dozen Marvel series later, the franchise is back in a major Emmy race thanks to Wonder Man and Abdul-Mateen’s standout performance.

One of the biggest breakthrough stories of the year belongs to Chase Infiniti. The rising star earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Agnes in The Testaments.

The nomination marks another major milestone for the Indianapolis native, whose profile has skyrocketed over the past two years. Now, she’ll compete alongside some of television’s most accomplished actresses, further cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young talents.

With Zendaya continuing her awards-season reign, Abdul-Mateen helping Marvel break into a major acting category, and Infiniti landing her first Emmy nod, all three emerged as some of the standout names when this year’s nominations were announced.

Check out a full list of nominees after the flip: