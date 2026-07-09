GOOOOAL! Gaultier Cardi Can’t Stop Smiling As She Smittenly Sparks Romance Rumors With FIFA Fine Soccer Star Maduka Okoye

Fans are convinced Cardi B is involved with a FIFA fine goalkeeper after the two were spotted at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

Source: Christian Vierig

The rapper has been spotted spending time with viral Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye during Paris Fashion Week.

As seen in videos circulating across social media, Cardi was chatting and giggling with the athlete on a balcony in Paris after already being spotted with him at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, where they were seated side by side.

At 26 years old, Okoye is a bit younger than Cardi, 33, but the stars seem to be having a good time together.

Maduka is a goalkeeper for Udinese Calcio in Italy’s Serie A and also plays for Nigeria’s national team. Sadly, Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the soccer star has been keeping himself busy with other engagements.

Neither celeb has commented on their connection, but the chemistry between them is palpable throughout their few public interactions. In the clip of the pair arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, Okoye gently helps Cardi take her seat, taking her hand and helping her get settled into her chair.

In the shots of them on the terrace together, both the rapper and the 6-foot-6 goalie are flashing huge grins, smiling and laughing as they spend time with one another.

In another video at the fashion show, Cardi can be seen pointing out how hot it is, which makes Okoye immediately spring into action. He spotted a fan on the floor and reached down to get it, sweetly handing it to the rapper to help with her temperature regulation.

Cardi B has been through her fair share of disappointment when it comes to romantic relationships, and the Bargi Gang just wants her to be happy. So, it’s no surprise that fans were excited to see her grinning from ear to ear with a man who’s set social media on fire for how fine he is.

Maduka even liked a fan’s comment about them, potentially, dating!

Check out some reactions from Cardi’s fans down below: