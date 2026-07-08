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FIFA Fever Vol. 3 Of The Finest Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars

FIFA Fever Vol. 3! More Of The Finest Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And The Haitian Heartthrob Igniting Heart-Eye Hysteria

Another compilation of the finest footballers, soccer stunners, and 2026 World Cup cuties sparking a swoonami online like Haiti's co-captain Ricardo Ade.

Published on July 7, 2026
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FIFA Fever continues! We’re back with a third round of World Cup highlights, hotties, and a Haitian heartthrob who led his team on a historic run!

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, standing against a dark background.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

There may only be a few weeks of nail-biting battles left, but there is no shortage of sizzling soccer stars. One of the latest sparking a swoonami online is Haiti’s co-captain cutie, Ricardo Ade.

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing a denim jacket stands against a dark background, displaying a muscular physique.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

Ricardo puts the “abs” in absurdly fine and fans can’t get enough!

A shirtless man with dreadlocks wearing a denim jacket, standing against a dark background.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

Like all the elite athletes on our list, Ricardo is much more than a pretty face. The 36-year-old led Haiti’s team to its first appearance in the World Cup in 52 years! With more than half-century of anticipation built up, it was nearly impossible not to root for the country’s epic comeback.

“I never imagined my journey would look like this, building a career across two continents, and now co-captaining Haiti in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Every detour brought me here. And I carry all of it on the field,” Ade exlusively told BOSSIP.

In addition to competing at the highest level against top pros around the world, he’s faced more adversity than most. Before the honor of representing his country in front of the world, Ade’s football dreams turned into a nightmare when a scam left him stranded in Thailand with no money, help, or knowledge of the country.

Despite finding no opportunities to play in Asia and having to beg for money to survive, Ricardo never gave up. He hustled up enough money to make it to Miami, then Chile, before he became a top player on Ecuador’s team. Much like the courageous country he represents, he may have been down, but he was never out.

“Ricardo didn’t just show up to this World Cup. He survived his way here. Thailand, Miami, Chile, Ecuador.  Most people would have quit somewhere along that road. He didn’t. And now women across the internet are discovering him the same week he’s about to walk out in front of the world representing a country that hasn’t been on this stage in 52 years. Ricardo is the face of it because he’s earned it, and the world is just now catching up,” Ade’s rep revealed.

After three hard-fought matches against Scotland, Morocco, the Les Grenadiers unfortunately didn’t make it to the next round of the tournament. However, even making it that far was a major victory in a showing that made fans proud to the very last minute and Ricardo isn’t the only one who looked good doing it! The roster is stacked with Zoe Zaddies just a click away!

The team, which represents the Haitian diaspora spread across France, the UK, and South America, returned to a heroes welcome on July 5. We truly love to see it!

Hit the flip for more fine footballers, sizzling soccer stars, and gorgeous goal-makers!

Wilson Isidor

Wilguens Paugain

Lenny Joseph

Duckens Nazon

Leverton Pierre

Yassin Fortune

Derrick Etienne

Frantzdy Pierrot

Josue Casimir

Ruben Providence

Jose Luis Rodriguez

Roderick Miller

Quinten Timber

Jurrien Timber

Alexander Isak

Ismael Diaz

Denzel Dumfries

Felix Nmecha

Jose Cordoba

Carlos Harvey

Amir Murillo

Azarias Londoño

Edgardo Fariña

SEE ALSO
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