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Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks Over the Years

Zen-SLAY-a! A Gorgeous Gallery Of Zendaya’s Most Iconic Looks Over the Years

Zendaya has delivered countless unforgettable fashion moments. See the best looks she's worn over the years.

Published on July 12, 2026
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  • Zendaya and Law Roach are the gold standard of celebrity fashion, generating buzz with their daring, trend-setting looks.
  • They quickly turn around runway designs, like the Schiaparelli dress Zendaya wore just hours after it debuted at Paris Fashion Week.
  • Zendaya's fashion evolution, from Disney star to global style icon, is showcased through her memorable red carpet appearances over the years.
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Three images of fashionable women: a woman in a white coat and wide-brimmed hat, a woman in a sparkling white dress, and a woman in a white feathered gown.
Source: TheStewartofNY / Samir Hussein / Aurore Marechal

When it comes to Hollywood fashion, it’s impossible not to mention the iconic duo of Zendaya and Law Roach. Time and time again, they’ve proven why they’re considered the gold standard of celebrity style. Whether she’s walking a movie premiere, commanding the red carpet, or attending an awards show, Zendaya’s looks often generate as much buzz if not more than the event itself.

TRENDING: Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone In A Flash

The latest moment everyone can’t stop talking about is Zendaya’s jaw-dropping look for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Odyssey. Talk about straight off the runway. Always thinking one step ahead, Law Roach attended Paris Fashion Week, spotted a standout design, and had Zendaya wearing that very same dress just hours later at her premiere. The lightning-fast fashion turnaround left fans stunned, and social media has been obsessed ever since. Once again, the duo proved why they’re in a league of their own when it comes to making unforgettable fashion moments.

TRENDING: Law Roach Snatched This Futuristic Schiaparelli Dress Straight Off The Runway For Zendaya

Take a look at some other look from the iconic duo over the years:

The 2015 Academy Awards

White bridal-style Vivienne Westwood gown

Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, 2017

Gown by Ralph & Russo

2017 Met Gala

Gown by Dolce & Gabbana

2018 Met Gala

Look by Versace

Met Gala 2019

Gown custom Tommy Hilfiger

2019 Emmy Awards

Gown by Vera Wang

BET Awards 2021

Gown by Versace (archival from 2003)

2021 Academy Awards

Gown by Maison Valentino

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, 2021

Gown by Valentino

Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, 2021

Outfit by Moschino

Venice Film Festival, 2021

Gown by Balmain

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Outfit by Vera Wang

Euphoria season 2 premiere, 2022

Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992)

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992)

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Suit by Sportmax

2022 Emmy Awards

Gown by Valentino

Challengers press tour, Paris, 2024

Jacket by Louis Vuitton

Challengers premiere, Los Angeles, 2024

Gown by Vera Wang

Challengers premiere, Paris, 2024

Dress by Louis Vuitton

Dune: Part Two premiere, 2024

Suit by Mugler (archival from 1995)

Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear, Paris Fashion Week, 2024

Jacket and skirt by Louis Vuitton

Fendi haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024

Dress by Fendi

Met Gala 2024 (outfit change)

Suit by Louis Vuitton

Schiaparelli haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024

Gown by Schiaparelli

2024 Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Gown by Bob Mackie (vintage from 2001)

2024 Met Gala

Gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano

2025 Golden Globes

Gown by Louis Vuitton; ring by Jessica McCormack

Season 3 premiere of ‘Euphoria.’ 2026

Custom halter gown by Paris-based label Ashi Studio.

World premiere of The Odyssey 2026

Gown by Schiaparelli

SEE ALSO
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Zen-SLAY-a! A Gorgeous Gallery Of Zendaya’s Most Iconic Looks Over the Years was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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