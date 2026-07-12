Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

While everyone is wondering what is going on with Mitch McConnell, longtime South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, passed away at the age of 71.

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

According to his office, Graham died after a “brief and sudden illness,” while not providing any further details about his passing, adding in the statement that his family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham, a former Air Force lawyer who was a staunch advocate for aggressive US foreign policy, was at one time totally against the Republican party nominating Donald Trump to be its leader, quickly became one of Orange Mussolini’s biggest allies, and a sycophant.

Before Trump was first nominated as the Republican nominee for President of the United States, Graham famously tweeted, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

Hilariously, that tweet is still up, and now will live on forever now that he is no longer among the living.

Donald Trump & Republican Leadership Speak On Lindsey Graham’s Death

Donald Trump, in very Trumpish fashion, touched on Graham’s death, writing on his trash platform, Truth Social.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted early Sunday. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said: “My heart is heavy this morning to learn the passing of my friend and colleague.”

Thune added Graham was “a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause.”

The rest of social media isn’t being as kind or sharing any fond thoughts about Graham; in fact, they are doing their best impression of the Big Fendi meme.

“RIP Lindsey Graham. You taught me it was okay to be a coward whose only skill is debasing myself until death for a tiny, ultimately illusionary crumb of power,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another post read, “Maybe Scott Jennings can get Lindsey Graham on the phone to confirm the death of Lindsey Graham?”

Well damn.

While Graham will fondly be remembered by those he worked with on the right and some on the left, it’s clear his constant Trump a**-kissing will be his crowning achievement to many.

You can see more reactions to his sudden passing after the flip!