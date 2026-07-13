White Texas Teen Arrested For Evidence Tampering In Death Of Black Teen Daniel Erving

Erving, 18, died in mysterious lake incident, with 2 others allegedly present but not reporting it

Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper for tampering with evidence after Erving's death

Erving's family demands justice and accountability for the delayed response and lack of action

Lucas Roper, Daniel Erving/ Source: Dallas County Jail / Rowlet Police Department

The mystery surrounding 18-year-old Daniel Erving’s death at Lake Ray Hubbard just took another jaw-dropping turn, and it’s raising even more questions about what really happened during those fateful moments in April. Sadly, this latest update runs parallel to the mysterious death of Nolan Wells, which has shaken the public over the last two weeks.

According to CBS Texas, Dallas police have arrested a 19-year-old named Lucas Roper on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, nearly three months after Erving drowned when the pair and an unidentified 17-year-old allegedly jumped from a bridge into the lake. While authorities have not charged anyone in connection with Erving’s death itself, investigators now say the alleged actions taken after he disappeared are impossible to ignore.

Court documents allege that instead of immediately preserving the scene, Roper and the juvenile threw Erving’s clothes into a nearby tree line before leaving the area. Investigators also claim Erving’s cell phone was tossed from the vehicle as the pair drove away. Police later recovered both the clothing and the phone as the investigation unfolded. The affidavit gets even messier. Detectives reportedly discovered that all communication between Roper and Erving had been deleted from Roper’s phone. Police say Roper admitted he erased the messages because he was afraid of getting into trouble once he realized there would be an investigation. Authorities also allege he instructed the 17-year-old to get rid of Erving’s phone.

Suffice it to say, this whole case just got infinitely more suspicious. Next Generation Action Network President Dominique Alexander spoke about that issue in his public statements.

“This case represents a complete breakdown in urgency, accountability, and equal justice. A young Black student goes missing, and instead of immediate action, his family is met with delay and dismissal,” Alexander said. “Then we learn that individuals were present when he died, failed to call for help, failed to report it, and are still not in custody.” “We are not going to accept excuses. We are not going to accept delays,” Alexander’s statement continued. “And we are certainly not going to accept a narrative that asks this family to move on without answers. Justice requires action, and action must happen now.”

Again, this statement could just as well apply to the Nolan Wells case as it does to this one. The similarities are similarly infuriating as they are heartbreaking.

For Erving’s loved ones, this arrest may represent progress, but it’s far from closure. Until investigators fully explain the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death, the elephant in the room will remain. What really happened at Lake Ray Hubbard?