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Angela Oakley Says She Is Not Bullying Shamea Morton

#RHOA Repercussions: Angela Confirms Cease & Desist From Shamea, Says She’s Not To Blame For Housewife’s Porsha Predicament

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fallout is spilling far beyond Bravo. Angela Oakley says she isn’t bullying Shamea Morton.

Published on July 17, 2026
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The #RHOA season 17 fallout is spilling far beyond Bravo, and Angela Oakley isn’t backing down. The wife of Charles Oakley is denying claims that she bullied Shamea Morton or played a role in ending her friendship with Porsha Williams, while confirming that she did, in fact, receive a cease-and-desist from her fellow Housewife.

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Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

After Porsha Williams went viral accusing her former best friend og sleeping with her married manager and a pastor, Angela has entered the chat again.

Angela responded to numerous fans this week who questioned her own previous allegations against Shamea while claiming that she’s far from being the person to blame for her issues with former friend, Porsha Williams.

According to Reality Blurb, Angela confirmed that Shamea’s legal team previously sent her a cease and desist after she alleged on the show that Shamea had inappropriate relationships with Atlanta Hawks and Falcons players.

When one fan suggested Angela never had any proof, the Housewife fired back on X, confirming that she received a legal letter to keep quiet.

“I have an attorney’s bill responding to a cease and desist. Do with that what you want.”

She also denied plotting against Shamea alongside fellow housewife Drew Sidora.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Porsha stunned fans after Sunday’s explosive episode by posting on X that Shamea allegedly slept with her married manager, a pastor in Decatur, and “many more.” Those allegations came after the former friends traded shocking accusations involving each other’s mothers during the Scotland cast trip.

Angela also reacted to Porsha’s viral post, hinting that viewers may finally understand why she made her own controversial claims earlier this season.

“It’s still too early friend! I have a few more episodes before I feel ‘believed.'”

Some fans believe Angela may feel vindicated now that another cast member is making similar accusations against Shamea.

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Earlier this season, Angela faced intense backlash after questioning Shamea’s faithfulness and claiming she had heard rumors involving professional athletes. Angela then followed up with an accusation that Shamea was sleeping with her neighbor’s husband.

Shamea denied those allegations and later revealed she had been forced to take legal action because the rumors were affecting her career.

Still, Angela insists she never caused the collapse of Porsha and Shamea’s decades-long friendship.

“At least we can bury I messed up their friendship… These feelings existed WAYYYYY before me, I know this because ‘people’ told me!”

Not everyone is buying Angela’s defense. Some viewers accused her and the rest of the cast of bullying Shamea. Angela quickly rejected the bullying narrative.

“I hate that you ignore the rocks she’s thrown. They’ve become invisible rocks and it looks like we’re responding to nothing.”

The exchange has only intensified debate online. While some viewers argue Angela’s earlier accusations now seem less far-fetched, others maintain that allegations without evidence can cause real-world damage regardless of who repeats them.

As for Shamea, she’s hinting that she might need to deactivate her account after meeting with Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey.

The friendship between Porsha and Shamea appears beyond repair. Meanwhile, Angela believes the truth will continue unfolding as the rest of the season airs.

RELATED: She Said, What She Said: Porsha Williams Teases An ‘Insane’ #RHUGT With Destination Drama & THAT NeNe Leakes Appearance

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