She Said, What She Said: Porsha Williams Teases An ‘Insane’ #RHUGT With Destination Drama & THAT NeNe Leakes Appearance

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Porsha Williams is teasing plenty of surprises for The Real Housewives universe, and it sounds like fans should buckle up for not only the cross-country clashes, but NeNe Leakes. The #RHOA veteran revealed that viewers are in for an unforgettable ride when The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th premieres on August 9, celebrating two decades of Bravo’s iconic franchise with an epic cross-country adventure. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2026 BET Awards alongside her new girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, Williams shared what fans could expect.

“I just wrapped up the reunion,” Williams said of the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, before turning her attention to the highly anticipated anniversary special.

“It’s gonna be crazy. When I tell you the 20th anniversary of the entire franchise of Real Housewives is gonna be insane,” she revealed. “It’s pretty iconic.”

Porsha Williams says the cast was surprised when NeNe Leakes made a special guest appearance on the upcoming series.

The special follows Housewives from across the franchise as they travel through several different cities on a road trip packed with laughs, drama, and plenty of unexpected moments. But according to Williams, one of the biggest surprises comes when production makes a stop in Atlanta.

As previously reported, NeNe Leakes is returning to Bravo for the first time in six years following her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The fan favorite makes a special guest appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, and Williams says the cast had no idea it was happening. Although reports surfaced that Leakes would appear, Williams told Entertainment Tonight the Housewives themselves didn’t know until Leakes unexpectedly arrived on set.

“So, you’re gonna see all of that excitement and craziness,” she revealed.

In addition to Porsha Williams, the core cast consists of Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow.

Fans can expect some drama, too.

While many fans may assume the biggest fireworks come from the main cast traveling together, Williams hinted that some of the most memorable drama comes from elsewhere. After initially expecting “most of the drama” to come from the principal cast members visiting nine cities together, Williams said it was actually the roughly 80 Housewives involved throughout the special who “are really having the drama.”

She also teased that several franchises bring plenty of memorable moments, saying, “You’re gonna see ‘Salt Lake,’ you’re gonna see ‘Beverly Hills,’ when I tell you ‘Orange County’ is probably the craziest.”

Williams admitted she never expected The Real Housewives of Orange County crew to steal the spotlight, but said one party during that leg of the trip was so over-the-top it literally left her recovering from hearing issues.

“Like I couldn’t even hear, so I had to take a day to get to Beverly Hills to prepare,” she recalled.

Patrice “Sway” McKinney also spoke about how “amazing” she felt to be attending the 2026 BET Awards with Porsha.

The red carpet interview wasn’t all Housewives gossip, though. McKinney also enjoyed a sweet moment in the spotlight as she made her red carpet debut alongside Williams.

Asked how it felt to step out publicly with the reality star, McKinney said she felt “amazing” and couldn’t help but gush over her girlfriend, calling Williams “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

With a surprise Bravo return, cross-country chaos and enough Housewives to keep the drama flowing in every city, Williams’ latest tease suggests The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th may be one of the franchise’s biggest celebrations yet.

Will you be watching when it premieres on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo?

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