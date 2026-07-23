Roger Fortson’s Mother Speaks Out As Former Deputy Seeks Immunity In Fatal Wrong Address Shooting Case

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Former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran appeared in court Monday as his attorneys continue seeking immunity from prosecution in the May 2024 shooting that claimed U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s life. According to FOX10 News, during a pre-trial conference, attorneys on both sides worked through pending motions and witness disputes while preparing for an immunity hearing scheduled for early August.

For Fortson’s mother, Meka Fortson, the latest hearing represented another emotional hurdle in a case she has followed closely since her son’s death. She has repeatedly traveled from Atlanta to Fort Walton Beach in pursuit of accountability for the shooting.

Judge Pushes Case Forward Ahead Of August Immunity Hearing

Monday’s hearing was a pre-trial conference rather than a trial proceeding. In Fox 5 News, Judge William Stone addressed both legal teams as they continue preparing for the next phase of the case, making it clear he does not intend to allow additional delays.

“You’re going to need to file them quickly so we can get them set and no delays because I’m not going to change the dates of these hearings,” Stone said during the hearing.

Duran’s legal team has filed a motion seeking immunity, arguing that the former deputy acted in self defense and in accordance with his law enforcement training during the encounter. An immunity hearing is currently scheduled for early August.

If the court grants the request, Duran could avoid criminal prosecution before the case proceeds to trial.

Roger Fortson’s Mother Says Delays Continue To Take An Emotional Toll

Per Fox 5 News, Meka Fortson said the repeated court proceedings and uncertainty surrounding the immunity request have become increasingly difficult for her family.

“It’s getting emotional because I feel like he would have gave my baby three seconds of the time that they keep giving him that Roger would still be here,” she said. “If he had a conversation with Roger, he’d still be here.”

As the immunity hearing approaches, Fortson acknowledged she is fearful about what could happen next.

“I’m so scared. I don’t know what to do. I pray, I pray because I don’t know,” she said.

Despite her concerns, Fortson said she is not asking the court for revenge. Instead, she said she simply wants recognition that her son was inside his own apartment when he was killed.

“I’m not sitting here asking for his life,” she said. “I want you to give my baby the respect that he’s earned. Whatever else they do with him that’s between him, the judge and the prosecutor but I just need you to say I went to the wrong apartment, he was in his house.”

Referring to Florida’s self defense law, Fortson added, “If anyone was stand your ground it was him.”

Supporters Prepare To Attend Upcoming Hearing

Members of the community continue to rally behind the Fortson family and are expected to attend the immunity hearing in support of Roger Fortson’s loved ones.

The case has remained under national scrutiny since May 2024, when Duran responded to what authorities later determined was a false report of a domestic disturbance at Fortson’s apartment complex. Body camera footage later released by investigators showed Fortson opening his apartment door while legally holding a firearm pointed toward the ground before Duran fired multiple shots within seconds. Duran was later terminated by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

With the immunity hearing now just weeks away, the court’s decision could determine whether the criminal case proceeds to trial.