Roger Fortson Update: Former Florida Deputy Eddie Duran Charged With Manslaughter Of 23-Year-Old Airman

The unjust killing of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson in his own home led to manslaughter charges against ex-deputy Eddie Duran. He recently lost his employment with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Fortson’s family hopes he loses his freedom for taking the 23-year-old’s life.

This unforgettable incident, which took place on May 3, 2024, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is coming just weeks after Fortson’s little brother was killed in an Atlanta shooting.

As this new charge brings some kind of promise of justice, the larger issues of gun violence and police brutality in the United States continue.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Just look at how long this process took for an innocent young Black man’s life cut short in cold blood. And how many supporters could have pushed the case this far if a witness and bodycam footage weren’t available to vindicate the victim?

The Incident That Ended A Life

On the evening of May 3, Fortson was at home alone with his dog, engaged in a video call with his girlfriend. It was supposed to be an ordinary night for the young airman, who was dedicated to serving his country. Instead, it turned into a nightmare.

While responding to a domestic disturbance call at Fortson’s apartment complex, Duran knocked on Fortson’s door. After hearing the same reported commotion, Fortson answered the door while holding a gun pointed at the ground.

Duran justified his behavior choice due to a “stare” he received from Fortson. Is that in police training?

Bodycam footage revealed that despite the non-threatening position of the weapon, Duran fired multiple shots, executing Fortson on the spot.

The fatal encounter has left many questioning Duran’s actions and quickly resorting to lethal force.

Is this protocol? Can’t be.

Fortson’s family, heartbroken and devastated, has been relentless in their pursuit of justice for their son.

A Family’s Fight For Justice

From the moment the news broke, Fortson’s family, led by his mother, Chantemekki Fortson, has been vocal about their desire for accountability. With the support of renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, they have pushed for transparency and justice, refusing to let Roger’s death become just another statistic.

According to WFLA News 8, Chantemekki Fortson expressed the family’s hopes and frustrations at a press conference held last week.

“I hope this brings about change and it teaches others that you can’t just kill people,” said Chantemekki.

“Because he should have waited for backup. And investigated a little more.”

Her words reflect the deep pain and sense of injustice that many families of police violence victims feel—a pain that is all too familiar in communities of color across the nation.

The family’s demands for justice did not go unheard. On August 23, State Attorney Ginger Bowden announced the manslaughter charge for Eddie Duran.

This criminal case is a significant step in the continuing battle for justice. For Fortson’s family, it is just the beginning of a long road ahead.

The Broader Impact

Roger Fortson’s death is a poignant reminder of the perils faced by Black individuals when encountering law enforcement, even within the supposed safety of their own homes.

The fact that Duran, who identified as Hispanic, reacted with deadly force in a situation where Fortson’s weapon was not even aimed at him, underscores the deep-seated issues of fear, bias, and training deficiencies that continue to plague police departments across the country.

As the legal process unfolds, the Fortson family and their supporters must remain vigilant— charges are only the first step. WFLA News 8 states that they seek not only justice for Roger but also systemic change to prevent other families from suffering similar tragedies.

BOSSIP will continue following the Roger Fortson case as a platform of conversation about race, policing, and justice in America.