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DA To Keep Nolan Wells Autopsy Private Until Grand Jury Review

Nolan Wells: D.A. To Keep Autopsy Private Until Grand Jury Review, Mother To View Cajun Navy Photo Evidence

Published on July 24, 2026
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  • Officials withhold autopsy report to protect investigation integrity, despite calls for transparency.
  • Family's independent autopsy finds unexplained findings, raising more questions about Nolan's death.
  • Conflicting witness accounts add to the mystery surrounding the circumstances of Nolan's death.
A smiling young person wearing a navy blue jersey with the number "516" standing on a sports field at night.
Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

The mystery surrounding Nolan Wells’ death just keeps getting murkier. Mississippi officials have announced that the official autopsy report for the 18-year-old won’t be released to the public until after the case is presented to a grand jury, adding yet another layer of suspense to an investigation that has already sparked widespread skepticism.

According to WLOX, Jackson County 19th Circuit District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath released a public statement explaining that withholding the report is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. She insisted investigators are following the evidence and cannot publicly discuss key details while the case remains active, despite growing calls for transparency.

“Our community is grieving the tremendous loss of Nolan Wells, who is loved and treasured by everyone. Nolan’s family deserves answers, and our community deserves answers. Every death in the county—except those of natural causes and non-criminal car wrecks—is presented to your grand jury. Many people don’t know that we have handled death investigations in this manner my entire career.

Nolan’s case is being handled the same way, with the same care and the same commitment to the truth that we bring to all death investigations. I understand the public’s urgency to know what happened to Nolan, but we are not taking time for time’s sake. We are taking the time required to complete the work this investigation demands. Since Nolan was reported missing, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have worked around the clock investigating what happened to him. Every piece of evidence must be examined.”

You can read her entire statement HERE.

The decision comes on the heels of the Wells family’s independent autopsy, which concluded that Nolan’s cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further investigation. The family’s pathologist also pointed to troubling findings, including unexplained discoloration on the back of Nolan’s head and confirmation that his throat had been retained during the state’s autopsy for additional testing.

While the legal rigmarole plays out, Nolan Wells’ family is continuing to seek answers on their own accord. TMZ reports that Wells’ mother Christine Wonsley has accepted an offer by the United Cajun Navy to view images they obtained of Nolan’s body when it was found on the beach at Horn Island. Vice president Brian Trascher says that he happened to be in his helicopter the day Nolan was located and captured images from 400 feet in the air. Wonsley would like to view those photos for herself.

Unfortunately, Nolan’s “friends” are busier on CYA duty than trying to help resolve his unexplained death. Separately, TMZ is also reporting that Warren Hudson ran to conservative bootlicker Brandon Tatum’s “The Officer Tatum Show” to claim that he begged Nolan repeatedly to “get the f*** on the boat” as he and the others departed for shore. Hudson also said it is extremely common for folks to return on a different boat than they arrived. This does nothing to provide clarity as this same friend group claims Nolan stayed behind to hang out with a girl he met, however, the girl told police that Nolan told her that he was going to return with his friends.

BOSSIP will continue to cover this case vigorously and update you with any new information we find.

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