10 Destiny’s Child Songs That NEED A Remix In 2026
Say Their Name, Say Their Name: 10 Destiny’s Child Songs That We Want Remixed In 2026
Destiny’s Child songs will be getting remixed soon, according to their manager, Mathew Knowles, and we’ve got some thoughts on what could get the crowd “jumpin’, jumpin’, jumpin.'”
Here are the 10 Destiny’s Child songs that absolutely need a remix in 2026.
If you listened to Destiny’s Child at any point between the late 1990s and early 2000s, chances are you already know every word without needing Spotify to remind you. Their catalog is one of the few that has truly stood the test of time, influencing generations of girl groups, R&B artists, and pop stars while remaining a permanent fixture on every cookout, family reunion, and throwback playlist.
Now, the group is giving fans a reason to dust off those CDs and playlists all over again.
According to Rolling Stone, Knowles recently revealed that Destiny’s Child will release a collection of previously unheard remixes within the next 30 days. Even better, the project will reportedly include dance mixes, urban remixes, and guest appearances from rappers. Knowles teased that Missy Elliott appears on at least one track before stopping himself from revealing more.
“We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes, some you’ve never heard before,” Knowles shared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. He also revealed, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”
The announcement comes as fans continue celebrating the legacy of The Writing’s on the Wall, which recently marked another anniversary. Another reminder of just how many timeless records the Houston trio delivered.
As Yahoo Entertainment noted, excitement is already building online. Longtime fans are asking, yet again, for a reunion tour while newer listeners continue discovering the group’s iconic catalog.
While we cannot wait to hear what is actually sitting in the vault, we also have a wishlist. If Destiny’s Child is entering its remix era, these are the songs that deserve fresh production, surprise guest verses, and a 2026 glow-up without losing the magic that made them classics in the first place.
10 Destiny’s Child Songs That Need A Remix
1. Bills, Bills, Bills
Imagine this with a modern bounce beat and a sharp verse from GloRilla or Cardi B.
2. Say My Name
Leave the harmonies alone, but give the production a darker, moodier R&B update.
3. Bug A Boo
This one practically begs for a viral TikTok remix with playful ad-libs and a Jersey club flip.
4. Jumpin’, Jumpin’
A dance remix featuring Missy Elliott would instantly become festival season gold.
5. Independent Women Part I
Add Megan Thee Stallion or Doechii and let the empowerment anthem evolve for a new generation.
6. Survivor
Keep the iconic chorus and inject Afrobeat or amapiano production for a global anthem.
7. Lose My Breath
The marching band drums still hit, but an updated trap beat would take this to another level. Somebody call Drummaboy.
8. Soldier
Imagine Latto or GloRilla joining T.I. and Lil Wayne’s original energy for a Southern remix that still knocks.
9. Emotion
A stripped-down remix featuring Coco Jones or Victoria Monét could introduce this emotional ballad to younger listeners.
10. Girl
With today’s emphasis on women supporting women, this song deserves a soulful remix featuring SZA or Muni Long.
Whether the upcoming remixes revisit fan favorites or uncover hidden gems that never saw the light of day, Destiny’s Child still has one of the deepest catalogs in music history. This year feels like the perfect time to remind everybody exactly why their classics never left the conversation.
Which Destiny’s Child song do you want to hear remixed in 2026? Comment below.
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