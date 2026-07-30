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ComplexCon Announces ThriftCon Live at ComplexCon

For The Fashionistas: ComplexCon Announces ThriftCon Live at ComplexCon, The Largest Vintage Experience In The Festival’s History

Published on July 30, 2026
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  • ComplexCon partners with ThriftCon to offer largest vintage experience in event's history
  • ThriftCon Live will feature over 90 top vintage dealers and collectors in a 100,000 sq ft space
  • Attendees can discover rare vintage clothing, streetwear, collectibles and more at the event

ComplexCon is turning up the nostalgia factor for this year’s event.

Clothing label for "Complexcon Thriftcon" event on October 3-4, 2026 in Los Angeles, featuring a red clover logo.
Source: ComplexCon / ComplexCon

The annual festival announced on Thursday, July 30 that ThriftCon Live at ComplexCon is officially coming to Los Angeles this fall, taking over an entire exhibition hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the event’s Oct. 3 and 4 festivities.

Dubbed the largest vintage experience in ComplexCon history, the activation will span more than 100,000 square feet and feature over 90 of the world’s top vintage dealers and collectors. Attendees can expect thousands of handpicked items ranging from rare vintage clothing and iconic streetwear to jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, retro collectibles, accessories and even home goods.

“Vintage has become one of the biggest forces shaping fashion and collecting today,” said Sannia Shahid, Vice President of Marketplace at Complex NTWRK. “Bringing ThriftCon to ComplexCon on this scale creates an entirely new experience for attendees, giving them access to the world’s best collectors and pieces.”

Every vendor has been carefully selected based on the quality and authenticity of their collections, making the experience appealing to everyone from seasoned collectors hunting for grails to casual shoppers looking for their next favorite find.

The partnership also marks the first full-scale vintage takeover in ComplexCon’s history, further expanding the event’s already stacked lineup of exclusive product drops, immersive brand activations, live music, food experiences and celebrity-filled panel discussions.

For ThriftCon co-founder Mario Conte, the collaboration feels like a full-circle moment.

“ComplexCon is one of the early inspirations for ThriftCon. We were fans long before we built anything, and coming back a second time with a footprint this size means a lot to us. Major shoutout to Complex for recognizing and including the sellers and curators that make up our amazing community. These are 90 individuals who’ve spent years developing an eye, and now their collections will appear alongside some of the biggest drops in the world,” he said.

This year’s event is especially significant as ComplexCon celebrates its 10th anniversary. The festival will once again take over the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, bringing together some of the biggest names in fashion, music, art and entertainment for a weekend packed with shopping, performances and immersive experiences.

And if the idea of spending hours hunting for a perfectly worn vintage band tee or uncovering an unexpected collectible sounds like heaven, ThriftCon Live may end up being the main event.

ComplexCon 2026 takes place Oct. 3-4 in Los Angeles, tickets are available now.

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