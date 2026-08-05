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Dreamy Dollfaces Who Stunned At Atlanta Dream's Barbie Night

Barbie Girls In Bayou Barbie’s World! A Gallery Of Dreamy Dollfaces Who Painted Everything Pinkaaa At Star-Studded ‘Barbie Game Day’ In Atlanta’s Dreamhouse

Rip yourself out the plastic and enjoy these Barbie baddies who stunned at 'Barbie Game Day' in ATL

Published on August 5, 2026
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Celebrities Attend Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Atlanta Dream’s Barbie Game Day against the Las Vegas Aces was the hottest ticket in town that attracted a sold-out crowd to the pink-splashed Barbie-themed bash celebrating Angel Reese and her new Barbie doll at the Dream House.

Bustling with electric energy, the dreamy event brought out tastemakers, movemakers, and hitmakers, including Mariah The Scientist, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson-Rushing, Saucy Santana, Flo-Milli, and Love Island USA darling Aniya Harvey who prettied in pink in viral videos that sent her fans into a frenzy.

At this point, it’s clear there’s no bigger star-making machine than Love Island USA. Look at the material!

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Her Pretty Pinkstress Monaleo painted everything pinkaaa with a crowd-rocking halftime performance that elevated the already impeccable vibes.

One of the most bankable stars in sports, Angel continued her ascension beyond superstardom with her signature Barbie doll that hit store shelves this week.

In July, Mattel unveiled the buzzy doll honoring the superstar’s work through the Angel C. Reese Foundation where she “champions equity for girls and underrepresented communities that have historically been limited,” according to Mattel.

“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me. It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” said Reese in a statement.

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“I’ve never let anyone else define what’s possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence.”

Will you be copping the new Angel Reese barbie doll (if you can find one)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of dreamy dollfaces who stunned at the Dream’s Barbie Game Day on the flip.

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Angel Reese Flo Milli Love Island Love Island USA Mariah The Scientist Monaleo Newsletter Reginae Carter Saucy Santana Toya Johnson Toya Johnson-Rushing

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