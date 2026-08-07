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Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

Not Just Jalen! Meet The Tackling & Touch Downing ELITE End Zone Eye Candy Of 2026

Discover the hottest NFL players from every team in 2026 and find a new favorite to cheer for this season.

Published on August 7, 2026
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  • NFL teams ranked by market size to appeal to female fans
  • Handsome players highlighted as 'real MVPs' to watch during games
  • Opportunity for women to have fun while their partners watch the games
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Three portraits of Black men with facial hair, one smiling in a gray NFL jersey, one smiling in a gray shirt, and one in a blue and white NFL jersey.
Source:

It’s almost NFL season, and we’re kicking things off by scouting the league’s most elite end zone eye candy.

Gooooo sports!

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We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from every team. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football season.

Makai Lemon
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

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While your husband/boyfriend/boo thang cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs; it’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!

See the hottest players taking the field in 2026!

Christian Benford

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #47
  • Cornerback

Julian Love

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • #20
  • Safety

Nahshon Wright

  • New York Jets
  • #26
  • Cornerback

Malachi Moore

  • New York Jets
  • #27
  • Safety

CeeDee Lamb

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • #88
  • Wide Receiver

Adonai Mitchell

  • New York Jets
  • #15
  • Wide Receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.

  • New York Giants
  • #3
  • Wide Receiver

Jalen Hurts

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • #1
  • Quarterback

P.J. Locke

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • #1
  • Safety

Curtis Robinson

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • #42
  • Linebacker

Kayvon Thibodeaux

  • New York Giants
  • #5
  • Linebacker

Makai Lemon

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • #9
  • Wide Receiver

Kaleb Johnson

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • #20
  • Running Back

Ja’Marr Chase

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • #1
  • Wide Receiver

Mike Sainristil

  • Washington Commanders
  • #0
  • Cornerback

Nate Wiggins

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • #2
  • Cornerback

Tee Higgins

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • #5
  • Wide Receiver

Shemar Stewart

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • #94
  • Defensive End

Shedeur Sanders

  • Cleveland Browns
  • #2
  • Quarterback

Jared Verse

  • Cleveland Browns
  • #8
  • Defensive End

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Houston Texans
  • #51
  • Defensive End

Jonathan Owens

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • #38
  • Safety

George Gumbs Jr.

Bradley Chubb

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #9
  • Linebacker

Keon Coleman

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #0
  • Wide Receiver

Nico Collins

  • Houston Texans
  • #12
  • Wide Receiver

Ja’Tavion Sanders

  • Carolina Panthers
  • #0
  • Tight End

Braelon Allen

  • New York Jets
  • #0
  • Running Back

DeShon Elliott

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • #25
  • Safety

Cam Lewis

  • Chicago Bears
  • #21
  • Cornerback

Calen Bullock

  • Houston Texans
  • #2
  • Safety

Levi Wentz

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • #28
  • Wide Receiver

Nick Scott

  • Carolina Panthers
  • #21
  • Safety

Isaiah Rodgers

  • Minnesota Vikings
  • #2
  • Cornerback

Damar Hamlin

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #3
  • Safety

Khalil Shakir

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #10
  • Wide Receiver

Cooper Kupp

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • #10
  • Wide Receiver

Brian Robinson Jr.

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • #15
  • Running Back

Ray Davis

  • Buffalo Bills
  • #7
  • Running Back

Kool-Aid McKinstry

  • New Orleans Saints
  • #1
  • CornerBack

Parker Washington

  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • #11
  • Wide Receiver

Micah Robinson

  • Tennessee Titans
  • #21
  • Cornerback

Brenton Strange

  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • #85
  • Tight End

LeQuint Allen Jr.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • #5
  • Running Back

David Martin-Robinson

  • Tennessee Titans
  • #88
  • Tight End

James Pearce Jr.

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • #27
  • Linebacker

Tre’von Moehrig

  • Carolina Panthers
  • #7
  • Safety

TJ Hall

  • New Orleans Saints
  • #34
  • Cornerback

Michael Wilson

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • #14
  • Wide Receiver

Kamren Kinchens

  • Los Angeles Rams
  • #5
  • Safety
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Not Just Jalen! Meet The Tackling & Touch Downing ELITE End Zone Eye Candy Of 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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