Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

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It’s almost NFL season, and we’re kicking things off by scouting the league’s most elite end zone eye candy.

Gooooo sports!

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We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from every team. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football season.

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

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While your husband/boyfriend/boo thang cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs; it’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!

See the hottest players taking the field in 2026!