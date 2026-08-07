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Young Hollywood Heartbreak: Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti Split

Young Hollywood Heartbreak: Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti Split After A Few Months Of Dating

Published on August 7, 2026
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  • The pair's relationship was speculated about for months before they reportedly split.
  • Infiniti's busy schedule, including award nominations and a new TV show, may have contributed to the breakup.
  • Both stars were open about their desire for love and relationships in recent interviews.

Two of Hollywood’s hottest young stars have called it quits, going their separate ways after only a few months.

A smiling man in a gray suit and a woman with curly dark hair in a pink dress, both looking directly at the camera.
Source: Gilbert Flores / Gilbert Carrasquillo

Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti have reportedly called it quits, TMZ reports, with sources confirming that the pair are no longer dating. It’s unclear what led to the breakup.

The split comes two months after reports claimed the two were still going strong and finding ways to make their relationship work despite their busy schedules.

They Were Still Going Strong in June

In May, a source close to Infiniti, 26, told People that the actress was “having fun and dating.” By June, another insider told the outlet that she and Withers were “still going strong,” offering insight into how the pair were balancing their increasingly hectic careers.

Infiniti had a “super busy start to the year with awards season and then The Testaments,” the insider said. The rising star earned multiple nominations for her breakout performance in One Battle After Another, including nods at the Golden Globes, Actor Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

She followed that success with the April premiere of Hulu’s The Testaments, the sequel series to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Despite her packed schedule, the source said Infiniti had been “traveling a ton,” but spent plenty of time in Los Angeles, where Withers lives.

“They’re very cute together,” the insider added at the time.

How the Romance Rumors Started

Speculation surrounding Withers and Infiniti first kicked off in February after the pair posed alongside Kerry Washington at the NAACP Awards. Their playful appearance had fans joking that they could be the real-life children of Washington’s Scandal character, Olivia Pope, and Tony Goldwyn’s Fitz.

The two continued fueling romance rumors as they were spotted together at several events, including the F1 Grand Prix in Miami and GQ’s post-Met Gala party. Withers also showed his support for Infiniti by attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Testaments.

Infiniti addressed the dating speculation during a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, though she stopped short of confirming or denying anything.

“So? The internet is the internet. I don’t know,” Chase said when asked about fans “shipping” her and Withers. “Listen, I credit a lot of it to also—I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we’ve just been seeing each other so frequently.”

Around the same time, Withers opened up about his love life in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying he hadn’t “really dated post-fame” but describing himself as “such a relationship-oriented person.”

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“I yearn—and that is my superpower, but also my biggest flaw. I am a loverboy,” he said. “I’m just looking for love.”

Now, it looks like the two stars will be looking for love separately.

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