When The Checks Stop Coming In: You Know The Recession Is Real When Webster Is Facing Foreclosure

Poor Webster! We guess those residual checks have stopped coming in, cuz Emmanuel Lewis recently lost his home to foreclosure auction…

According to TMZ reports:

Someone get George Papadapolis on the phone, because Emmanuel Lewis is going to need some help again … Webster’s home in Georgia was recently foreclosed on!

According to docs filed in Fayette County, GA, Lewis’s home was sold at auction for just $56,000 back in September. The home went into foreclosure after Lewis failed to pay State, County and School taxes from 2007-2010 totaling $44,081.41.

Lewis’ mother Margaret is also listed on the foreclosure docs, though it’s unclear if she lives in the home or not.

Attempts to reach Lewis were unsuccessful.