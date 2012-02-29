Happy Leap Day! Stars That Wished They Could Have Skipped The Last Four Years
These people wish these last four years didn’t happen…
Leap year comes once every four years to set the calendar back in order because we can’t come up with a calendar as good as the Mayans. It’s a special, rare occasion where weird stuff happens. But these stars wish they could just skip from last year to this one because their last four years have been so awful.
Here are some stars that wish they could have skipped from 2008 to 2012.
Kim Kardashian – She’s become the biggest attention slore in the country in the last couple of years with a divorce to boot.
50 Cent – He got dumped by Chelsea Handler and all he’s got going on is his energy drink. Womp womp.
Chris Brown – Breezy is now the most hated singer in the country. He probably wants to go back to when he was just hugging his boo and being a beloved pop-locker.
Wesley Snipes – He’s spent the last few years ducking the IRS and was in hiding in Africa for a while, too.
LeBron James – LeBron is now the most hated basketball player around when he was so beloved back in 2008. And his hairline isn’t getting any better.
DMX – X’s last four years: drugs and jail. Fun.
