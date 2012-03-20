Random Encounters: Jill Scott And Ho Hall Of Fame “Adult Film” Star Vanessa Del Rio

Now what 4 things could these ladies POSSIBLY have in common????

In the world of entertainment you never know who will end up being friends…

On the surface, most people wouldn’t think that Philly chanteuse Jill Scott would be an “adult film” fan. Some might think that Jilly from Philly is too much of a feminist to EVER indulge in praise a triple-X, chop-down champion, but that is just not that case.

A few days ago, over Twitter, Jill and old school schlong swallower Vanessa Del Rio exchanged ePleasantries about how much they respect and admire each other.

“The Queen”??? Let us find out Jilly! LMAO!

Images via WENN



