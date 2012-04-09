Must Be Nice: Evelyn Soon-To-Be-Johnson And Stripper Pal “Tip Drill” Spend A Couple Stacks At G5 Strip Club In Miami
Girl-on-girl-on-girl?? Don’t mind if we do!
Evelyn Lozada And Stripper Friend Tipdrill Make It Rain In G5
According to TMZ reports:
The act of “making it rain” is usually one reserved for the male of our species — but last night in Miami, “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada proved the women can do it too!
Lozada was hosting an event at G5 Strip Club. We’re told the girls kept coming to Evelyn to dance for her and even gave the soon-to-be Mrs. Chad Ochocinco a few dance moves.
According to our sources, Evelyn dropped around $2,000 … one George Washington at a time.
For those of you wondering “Who the hell is Tip Drill?”, she is not only the stripper who recently busted her face falling off the pole at King Of Diamonds, she also appears in Nicki Minaj new video for “Beez In The Trap”.
Hit the flizzip peep all the tantalizing and titillating action!
S/O Delta Life Marketing
Images via ExlusiveAccess
