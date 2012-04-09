Must Be Nice: Evelyn Soon-To-Be-Johnson And Stripper Pal “Tip Drill” Spend A Couple Stacks At G5 Strip Club In Miami

Girl-on-girl-on-girl?? Don’t mind if we do!

According to TMZ reports:

The act of “making it rain” is usually one reserved for the male of our species — but last night in Miami, “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada proved the women can do it too!

Lozada was hosting an event at G5 Strip Club. We’re told the girls kept coming to Evelyn to dance for her and even gave the soon-to-be Mrs. Chad Ochocinco a few dance moves.

According to our sources, Evelyn dropped around $2,000 … one George Washington at a time.