Hate It Or Love It?!?! Kanye West Wants To Make Sweet Music With Kimmy Cakes

Didn’t Kim already fail at a music career before it even got started?

A source close to Kimye says Kanye has been in the studio working on songs for his new album. Kanye West has reportedly been working on many high profile collaborations for the album, one collabo in particular could be a match made in auto-tune heaven:

The rapper declared his love for the reality star last month on a track titled ‘Way Too Cold,’ and it seems he wants to cement their love by collaborating on a new song together. “Kanye wants Kim to record a song with him but she’s a little nervous,” a source told HollywoodLife. “But she’s definitely considering it. She sort of thinks Kanye is joking around but he’s totally serious.” Some will remember that Kim recorded a club track with The-Dream back in 2011, titled ‘Jam (Turn It Up)’ – it wasn’t good.

Yeezy and Kimmy Cakes have been spending a lot of time together, so why not take things to the next level? Musically at least.

Would you like to hear a collabo from Kimye?

Source

More On Bossip!

Get Ya Mind Right! 10 Ways To Tell That Everyone You Know Thinks You’re A Ho

You’re The Worst: The 10 Biggest A-Holes In Sports

Happy 40th Rocky! Let’s Celebrate The Rock’s Birthday By Looking At His Most Scintillating Pics, Ladies

Caption This: Rihanna In The Strip Club