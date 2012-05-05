Post-Coital Pics: Candids Of Celebrities That Look Like They Just Got Through Getting It On
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
❯
❮
Celebrities That Look Like They Just Had Sex
Who else loves that after-do-it glow?
These celebrities got caught in some precarious positions with post-coital pictures sent around for the world to see. Usually after doing it the only person that sees our faces are the people we’re with. But these celebrities had their isht put on blast. More fun for us!
Rihanna – And here’s a picture Rihanna took around the same time, so this is probably after their post-sex shower.
Gloria Govan – Caught in the bed of some Black Wall Street tweeds carrier and having it blasted on Twitter is not a good look.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.