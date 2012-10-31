Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Serena Wins WTA Championship Title

This is Serena’s third time winning the championship.

Ending the year on a good note, Serena is bringing in yet another win after she kicked Maria Sharapova’s azz (again).

According to ESPN:

“Now that I can be honest, I really wanted to win,” Williams said. “I wanted it so bad but I didn’t want to say it … It was really important for me to end the year with this title in particular.”

Williams ended the season with a 58-4 record. Since her first-round loss at the French Open, the American is 31-1, winning Wimbledon, the Olympic gold medal and the U.S. Open.

But because she did not play as well at the start of the year following injuries and illness, Williams will have to settle for the No. 3 ranking despite dominating the tour in the past few months. She finishes behind No. 2 Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka, who ends the year as the top-ranked player in the world despite losing to Sharapova in the semifinals.

“I had such a good year, it was important to end on a good note. It was good for my sanity to win,” Williams said. “I really wanted it although I didn’t need it.”

“Today she had another great serving day against me,” said Sharapova, who never had a break point.

“If I’m playing well and doing everything right, It’s pretty difficult to beat me, without trying to sound too full of myself,” Williams said. “And I hate to lose.”

Williams also became the oldest player, at age 31, to win the year-end championships and has seven titles this year.