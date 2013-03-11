Some Monday Morning Saaaxy: Barely Legal Love & Hip Hop Honeybun Kaylin Garcia Puts Her Oiled Up Bikini Bawwdy On Blizzy Blast
- By Bossip Staff
Zumba does a body good…
Kaylin Garcia Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram
Love & Hip Hop cast member and Joe Budden boo-thang Kaylin Garcia is living proof that Zumba does a body good.
The lil lovesick Latina and certified
attention slore Zumba instructor recently showed off her caliente cakes on Instagram, complete with enough baby oil to grease down 5 Thanksgiving turkeys.
Not that we’re complaining or anything.
Check out a few more flicks of Kaylin and her butterball goodies on the flip….
