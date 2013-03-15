Not Just A Black Thang: A List Of Famous White (& Latino) Folks Who Had Kids Out Of Wedlock

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

Sing it with us… B-A-B-Y M-A-M-A! We got love for all our baby mamas! Fantasia, Kim Porter, Nia Long, Savannah Brinson… The list goes on. Seriously though — every time we look up some GOP wankster is blaming the problems of the black community on single parent homes, so we thought we’d have a look at some of Hollyweird’s hottest non-black stars who popped a seed without a ring. Hit the flip as we count them down.

Angelina Jolie You never hear anybody call Angelina Jolie a “babymama” — yet she has 6 kids with Brad Pitt! The couple has said they changed their views on marriage because the kids want to see them hitched though and they’re set to wed “soon” and are even in a bit of a “wedding war” with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. FameFlynetPictures



Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson put off marrying Eric Johnson while pregnant with daughter Maxwell Drew because she didn’t want to be a fat bride. Then she got knocked up again with a second seed so now she’s babymama of two with a man who ain’t even as famous as her D-List ex-hubby. SMH. Twitter



Adele Adele gave birth to a bouncing baby boy by her boo thang — Life Water owner Simon Konecki, back in October but she’s been so private about the lil fella, we wouldn’t be surprised if she secretly got hitched before his birth. Who knows! But until we get the announcement, Adele welcome to the Baby Mamas club!

Mario Lopez w/ Courtney Mazza He’s married now but Mario Lopez was baby daddy to lil Gia for sometime before he and his now-wife Courtney Mazza tied the knot. Guess Courtney got saved by the “wedding” bells! Hehehe SplashNews



Kourtney Kardashian The two-time baby mama to Lord Disick’s seeds, “Murda” Mason And “Pee On You Peons” Penelope, Kourtney has been vocal about how her parents divorce has made her gun shy to wed. Of course it doesn’t help that Scott is, well, Scott. INFPhotos



Camila Alves Before making her his wife, Matthew McConaughey had one bangin’ baby mama in Brazilian bombshell Camila Alves, who gave birth to lil Levi and Vida before the couple wed in June 2012, just six months before the birth of their third kid — Livingston. SplashNews



Much to her chagrin, Bridget Moynahan made Tom Brady a baby daddy months after he dumped her and wifed up supermodel Gisele. Gisele later famously declared of Jack Moynahan to Vanity Fair, “I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.” Ouch! SplashNews



Nicole Richie Never known to be conventional, Nicole Richie and her hubby Joel Madden welcomed daughter Harlow and son Sparrow into the world a year before they got hitched. WENN



Michelle Williams Her little girl Matilda is the spitting image of her late baby daddy Heath Ledger, who split with her when their daughter was just 2. WENN



Linda Evangelista The mother of Salma Hayek’s hubby Henri-Francois Pinault’s “outside kid” Augustin. A supermodel in her heyday, Evangelista tried to strong arm a small fortune in child support from the French billionaire last year after them modeling checks stopped coming in!

Kim Kardashian Technically she’s married, just not to her seed’s pops! Kim had nerve to admit she once looked down on Kourtney for getting “knocked up” but now she’s proud to call Yeezy her baby daddy! GSIMedia