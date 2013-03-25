Hidden Gems: 10 Songs You NEED In Your Life, Vol. 1
Looking to switch it up and breathe new life into your music library? We compiled this list of music gems essential to any itunes library, spotify playlist or mixtape for you.
Here are ten hidden gems you NEED in your life. Take a look.
Jeni “Suit & Tie (Cover)”
It’s one of the best covers you’ll probably hear this year. Completely-different from the original, it’s the perfectly-soulful complement to the chart-topping smash.
Mayer Hawthorne “Henny & Gingerale”
Justin Timberlake. Mayer Hawthorne. Robin Thicke. Miles Bonny. Mount Rushmore of soulfully-incredible white dudes.
KING “Hey”
This is what pure love and happiness sounds like. Angels play this on repeat in Heaven.
Toro Y Moi “Rose Quartz”
This. JAMS. Top 5 “Dance at the red light”-song of 2013.
Jesse Boykins III “B4 The Night Is Thru (AFTA-1 Remix)”
Essential for every seductive late night/early mornings-quiet storm-baby maker-playlist.
TiRon x Ayomari “Du Gör Mig Bra”
That super-cool Hip-Hop record you’ve been yearning for but haven’t found yet? It’s this.
Andreya Triana “Lost Where I Belong (Flying Lotus Remix)”
Musically-intoxicating, you’ll play this on repeat thousands of times.
Tyler, the Creator “VCR/Wheels”
Tyler behaves like a 22-year-old 8th grader, but he’s incredible on the beats.
Rochelle Jordan “Shot”
Do. Not. Sleep. On. Rochelle Jordan. She’s next.
Fat Trel “Paper Bag Magic”
For best results, blast this at ignorant levels while swerving through traffic.
