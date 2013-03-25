Oh, You Got Jokes Now? Mike Epps And Kevin “Snaps For The Kid” Hart Have Twitter Snapfest
Who came out on top? Hate to say it, but Mike Epps kinda had Kevin Hart lookin’ like a “bottom”. It all started Sunday afternoon when Epps took to Twitter to suggest Kevin Hart owes his career to Katt Williams’ downfall.
This is only the beginning. Hit the flip to read how Epps tore Hart a new one.
It was only a matter of time before the “gay” equation came into play right?
One of Mike’s fans helped out with a visual aid.
Kevin eventually got the memo and started snapping back.
So — who do you think won that roast?
