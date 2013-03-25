Hi Hater: Arsenio Hall’s Ex-Suspect BFF Eddie Murphy Rejects Appearing On New Talk Show Because His Career Has Flatlined

Eddie Murphy is hating on Arsenio’s new career while his latest movies remain the ultimate struggle…

Via National Enquirer reports:

Arsenio Hall’s longtime friendship with Eddie Murphy exploded into a bitter feud after the comedy legend snubbed Arsenio’s request to appear on the premier of his new talk show!

Arsenio has been rounding up big-name guests for his return to late-night TV this fall, but when he approached Eddie, the former Saturday Night Live star told him NO WAY!

Sources say Eddie, 51, put his foot down because he believes Arsenio has been capitalizing on their friendship for years and is just trying to use him for a quick ratings boost.

And Arsenio, 58, is miffed because he believes his former pal is envious of him jump-starting his career while Eddie’s movies are fizzling at the box office.