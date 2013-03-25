Out Of Pocket: Officer Ricky Rozay Says He Secretly Puts “Molly” In Girls’ Drinks So He Can Chop Them Down!

Is THAT how he pulls all these “bad beyotches”?!?!

Rick Ross Raps About Drugging Women And Having Sex With Them On “U.O.E.N.O.”

“Put molly all in her champagne, she aint even know it…I took her home and I enjoyed that, she aint even know it”

This is a line from Rick Ross’ verse on Monica’s ex-boo Rocko’s latest jam “U.O.E.N.O.” (You Dont Even Know).

MCs have been “turnt up” on the popular party drug for more than a year now, taking every opportunity to name-drop the X-pill substitute in every song possible. If you want to ruin your life with drugs then that’s perfectly fine with us, but when you start rapping about having sex with secretly drugged girls we have to draw the line.

Listen to the track below and tell us what you think (Rick Ross’ verse starts at 2:09)

Not only did this fat bastid say he did it, he admits he ENJOYED it! SMMFH

Ladies, watch your drink around “The Bawse”.

Image via YouTube