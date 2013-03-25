Booty Bandit: Brazilian Man Dressed As A Woman Popped For Trying To Smuggle Drugs Through His Fake Cakes

Drugs are bad, m’kay?

This guys was determined to make his delivery by any means necessary…

via Huffington Post

A man dressed as a woman was arrested at an airport in southern Brazil last week for allegedly trying to smuggle ‘blow’ in a fake butt, Worldcrunch reports, translating local media coverage.

According to a HuffPost translation of Globo, the man was attempting to fly from Campinas, Brazil to Lisbon, Portugal, and then on to Brussels. Once he landed in Belgium, he was to receive the equivalent of about $5,000 for delivery.

But while he was waiting for his flight to Europe, authorities approached him and found two bags of ‘blow’ hidden in his underwear, forming a prosthetic derrière, Folha de S.Paulo reports.

“They gave him a mobile phone so he could contact the person who would receive the drugs once he got to his destination,” officer Gilberto Salles Souza Junior told Globo, according to a HuffPost translation.