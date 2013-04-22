Blown Secrets: 7 Celebrities Who Got Involuntarily Outed As Gay

- By Bossip Staff
7 Celebrities Who Got Outed

Coming out as gay is one of the bravest things a celebrity can do.

This is usually something that a celebrity gets to do on his or her own time. These are celebrated moves that take a lot of courage and decision-making. But sometimes these people don’t get to out themselves because the paparazzi or a secret lover or some other entity has done it for them. It’s quite unfortunate but it happens all the time.

Take a look at these celebrities who got outed against their wills.

George Michael – He got outed when he got arrested for getting it on with a guy in a public bathroom.

Queen Latifah – When the pap caught her on the boat with her girlfriend, there was no turning back.

T.R. Knight – He was forced to come clean after a fight between him and a Grey’s Anatomy cast mate led to him being called gay slurs. He then decided to come out.

Ricky Martin – He came out on his own technically, but only after pressure from the public.

Kerry Rhodes – We’ve all seen his drama unfold as of late.

Portia de Rossi – She got outed when paparazzi saw her snuggling with a date.

    Senator Roy Ashburn – He was an anti-gay politician who got arrested while at a gay bar. Then he had to come out. See how that works?

