Deadbeat Royalty: 10 Famous Rappers & Athletes Who Owe Child Support

Rap stars and pro ballers flaunt their cash blowing lifestyles until their reckless groupie exploits come back to haunt them. Rich as fawk but “broke” when sued by strange women (or gold-digging wives) for child support? That’s often reality in a world where rich, famous and financially-retarded rappers/ballers are only a tweet away. Here are ten famous rappers & athletes who owe child support. Take a look.

Allen Iverson The broke, unemployed and disgraced NBA legend’s ex-wife Tawanna recently filed court docs claiming that he’s failed to pay the $40,000 ($8,000/month over 5 months) in child support that he agreed to and suggested he be thrown in jail. Iverson, who can’t even afford a McDouble, probably can’t afford $8,000/month in child support for his five kids. Just sayin.

Chief Keef The mop-headed filthbucket was recently sued for child support by an unnamed woman who claimed he knocked her up in 2011 while in Middle School. As a result, the judge ordered him to pay $2,600/month in child support, plus $500 in day care expenses and $10,400 in previously unpaid support. Note: Chief Keef signed a lucrative deal with Interscope Records that could pay more than $6 million over three years IF he sells at least 250,000 copies of debut album “Finally Rich” by Dec. 2013. If not, Interscope has the right to drop him from the label. As of March 27, 2013, “Finally Rich” had only sold 152,000 copies. Uh oh.

Future He’s the hottest rapper/golden-voiced crooner in the game with stressful baby mama problems that include baby mama #1 (Jessica) demanding that he pay more in child support. According to court documents, he earns $16,516/month and pays $1,662 monthly in child support for their 10-year-old son who he just discovered was his. Fun Fact: Future has three fame-thirsty baby mamas.

DMX Yayo Face Earl was accused of owing more than $1 million in back child support by ex-boo Patricia Trejo aka one of the many women he’s smashed and discarded like trash. According to the condom-allergic rapper, he hasn’t paid ANYTHING because he’s not convinced the child is his and wants a DNA test to prove paternity (despite having 9 other children with random women).

Nas The legendary underachiever was ordered to pay his ex-wife Kelis more than $47,000 in back child support and $40,454 in back spousal support in addition to $10,000/month in spousal support until he pays off the $299,015 he already owes her. In 2011, a judge reduced his payments substantially to roughly $5,000/month after Nas pleaded with the court to lower them.

Ocho Stinko When the unemployed NFL baller isn’t tweeting, he’s partying with the homeless, treating Twitter followers to dinner or making the worst life decisions possible. At some point, between reality shows and dropping wide open passes, he shriveled into a “broke” millionaire who (supposedly) can’t afford child support payments of $5250/month for one of his four kids. Note: Ocho Stinko is worth $15 million.

Terrell Owens The famously-emotional cry baby revealed that he’s broke after being cut from the Seahawks before the 2012 season. Without any monthly income, he fell $30,000 behind in child support and was eventually sued by the mother(s) of his children. Owens is currently paying (or failing to pay) $120,000/month in child support and mortgages to four different baby mamas.

Evander Holyfield The financially-reckless Champ reportedly owes $327,858.36 in child support as of May 2013. If the boxing legend doesn’t pay up soon, his driver’s license could be suspended.

Before this case, Holyfield was reportedly ordered to pay one of his baby mother’s $500,000 in support for their daughter. Fun Fact: Evander has 12 children with six women. Wrap it up for what?

Deion Sanders The iconic Hall of Famer seemed to have the dream life—beautiful wife, healthy kids and wealth—until he was (reportedly) jumped by his own spouse (and another goonette) in front of their children. His marriage? Over. His stunning wife Pilar? A filthy gold-digging snake in disguise. His golden “Primetime” allure? Somewhat tarnished. Last year, a judge reduced Primetime’s child support payments to $5,500 from the original $10,550/month despite Pilar’s allegations that he owes over $50,000 in back support.