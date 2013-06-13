9 Of The Most Arrogant Celebrities On The Planet

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Celebrities are known to walk around with heads the size of watermelons. Some celebrities start smelling themselves a little too much. Here are 9 celebrities that need a piece of humble pie.

Beyonce She is everywhere and it’s getting on our nerves. Beyotch popped out a baby and she’s still popping her hello kitty all over the stage. How arrogant is it to make some one pay $25,000 to work for you for free? Go sit down somewhere, play with Blue Ivy an give someone else a chance.

Oprah She publishes a magazine every month with only her picture. She blackballed Iyanla Vanzant for years and even has her own network of boring entertainment.

Mariah Carey Mariah “Ms. Diva” Carey is the queen of shade next to Rhi Rhi. Did you see how she stayed seated and everybody else stood up and clapped for J. Lo’s performance on Idol? C**t needs some humble peen to get right.

Ray J Dude walks around like he’s a Grammy award winning singer. You’re still just Brandy’s brother. Then you come out with “I Hit It First.” Kim’s sloppy box has been ran through 30 times over, so we know you weren’t the first.

Kanye West We thought Kanye learned his lesson when he interrupted Taylor Swift and white America turned on him. Now you comparing yourself to Jesus. Ninja please. You need all of the prayer in the world after chopping down that cum whore Kimmy Cakes.

Chad Johnson This ninja was two seconds away from getting community service and you slap your lawyer on the azz? Making a mockery of the courtroom is not cute. You give these ninjas a inch and they take a mile.

Continue Slideshow

Deion Sanders We’re not the biggest fan of Pilar, but he took her kids way from her. Then he took a picture of his boys filling out a police report and put it on Twitter. Ninja is a snitch. Hope he doesn’t pull an “Ochocinco” and head butts Tracey Edmonds with that watermelon dome.

Lil Wayne He needs his azz whooped for that Emmett Till line. Ninja drinks sizzurp, has seizures and expects us to believe the two aren’t related? Ninja kill yourself.