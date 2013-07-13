Family Fun: Kevin Hart Flicks It Up At Disney World With His Kids, Girlfriend Eniko And Father



Kevin Hart is livin’ the good life and still keeping his family first…

Kevin Hart Takes His Family On A Trip To Disneyland

Funny man Kevin Hart is enjoying the fruits of his long-money makin’ labor and sharing it with his fam.

Kevin, whose latest film “Let Me Explain” was released in theaters last week to and did exceptionally well at the box office, scooped up his adorable lil silver spoon seeds and headed to Disney World for a family vacay.

Also along for the trip were Kevin’s father, his girlfriend Eniko and a few other family members. Looks like they all had a blast.

Hit the flip to peep more pics of their Disney getaway.