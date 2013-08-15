Where Is Chanel Iman?? Rihanna Sports A Zebra Print Snuggie And Sucks Face With ASAP Rocky In New Music Video



Rih-Rih and ASAP Rocky spotted lip lockin’ in these NYC streets..

Rihanna Spotted On Set Of New Video With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is back at it again and was recently spotted in action on the set of the new music video for ASAP Ferg’s single “Work” which also features ASAP Rocky.

The Bajan badgal looks to have ditched her natural jheri-curl curly steez for her signature cropped cut and was seen rocking this Zebra-print get up in one scene….

…while dressed down for a separate coupled-up scene where she gets up close and personal with ASAP Rocky.

We’re thinking Chanel probably didn’t mind since she was spotted hanging out backstage at Rih’s concert earlier this summer.

Peep a few more pics from the video, including a shot of Rihanna and ASAP puckering up, on the flip…