Dirty Dog Diaries: K.Michelle Blames Baller Break Up With Lance Stephenson On His Immature Cheating Ways

K.Michelle has more dirty dog material for another album…

K.Michelle Talks About Break Up With Lance Stephenson

We recently reported that reality star and singer K.Michelle had been dating Indiana Pacers baller Lance Stephenson, right after we broke the new relationship we received a tip that Stephenson was still smashing the mother of his two-year-old daughter who is now expecting again!

K. Michelle recently sat down with Breakfast Club, where the singer confirmed the breakup with her baller-boo was due to his dirty dog ways and she also says that his age played a role in the split as well.

“We good. I just took a step back, but we good. Like we’ve been communicating. I think it’s the age. Like, let us just be friends. “He wants to do what a 23-year-old do but he still don’t want me to do…you know how that go. “I’m like ok, we might as well be friends.”

K.Michelle made it clear Lance wasn’t faithful in their relationship but maintaints he was still one of the better boyfriends she’s ever had:

“You know I’ve had some awful ones. He actually had some really nice qualities with him other than his…this one [looks down]. So we cool, we really are.”

In addition to Lance not being faithful and immature, K.Michelle says they struggled with time management issues:

“That’s another thing. We never have time. My tour starts Monday and I haven’t seen him since September. And tomorrow, I have like one day. The season started, I haven’t had any time.”

Hit the flip for the full interview!