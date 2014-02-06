Racist Or Nah? Nick Cannon Goes In On Google Over “Offensive” Black History Month Image
Do you find this offensive or is Nick overreacting?
Nick Cannon Criticizes Google For Black History Month Image
Google recently celebrated the beginning of Black History Month with a Harriet Tubman-inspired “Google Doodle” that was featured on their search engine homepage for the duration of the day on February 1st and while many found it to be a fitting tribute, Hollyweird “house husband” Nick Cannon took offense.
He posted this message in response to the image, suggesting that it was racist and not a good way to celebrate black history month:
Google later issued a statement to TMZ on why the image was taken down at the end of the day:
Our Google sources tell us they did NOT take down the doodle early due to the moderate backlash generated in part by Cannon’s IG. We’re told Harriet was up for a full 24-hours … just like all the other Google doodle tributes.
Hmmmm. We’re not so sure about this one. Do you find this image racist or offesive, Bossip fam?
