Baby Bumpin’ Liv: Kerry Washington Introduces Her Real Parents To Papa Pope While On Set Filming ‘Scandal’



Will we see another baby Fitz pop up on Scandal??

A Pregnant Kerry Washington Gets Visit From Parents While Filming Scandal

Kerry Washington and her baby bump are in full swing on the set of ‘Scandal.’

A very pregnant Kerry was spotted introducing her real-life parents to on-screen father “Rowan” who is played by actor Joe Morton….

…and from the looks of things, the million dollar question of whether or not Kerry’s pregnancy will play a part in Olivia Pope’s life has been answered. Now, the REAL question is…..will Fitz be the father?

Check out a few more pics of Kerry’s growing baby bump, her parents and their meet up with papa Pope on the flip.