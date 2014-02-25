Baby Bumpin’ Liv: Kerry Washington Introduces Her Real Parents To Papa Pope While On Set Filming ‘Scandal’
- By Bossip Staff
Will we see another baby Fitz pop up on Scandal??
A Pregnant Kerry Washington Gets Visit From Parents While Filming Scandal
Kerry Washington and her baby bump are in full swing on the set of ‘Scandal.’
A very pregnant Kerry was spotted introducing her real-life parents to on-screen father “Rowan” who is played by actor Joe Morton….
…and from the looks of things, the million dollar question of whether or not Kerry’s pregnancy will play a part in Olivia Pope’s life has been answered. Now, the REAL question is…..will Fitz be the father?
Check out a few more pics of Kerry’s growing baby bump, her parents and their meet up with papa Pope on the flip.
