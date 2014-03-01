So Long Scrappy: Bikini Clad Birthday Girl Bambi Posts Up With New Boo On The Beach Following Breakup
- By Bossip Staff
Guess it’s really a wrap for Bambi and Scrap? The rapper/reality tv performer celebrated her birthday week in Miami and she had some eye candy along with her…
While she posted this shot on Instagram, BOSSIP snagged a few exclusives as well.
She also cosigned with a friend who posted this message on Instagram.
But it doesn’t seem to be all ugly for Bambi and Scrappy. Hit the flip for a special message she posted just for him, along with more photos from her beach vacay.
Hmmmm so maybe there’s still hope for a reconciliation?
Who do you think was on the jack? Scrappy, or the new cat?
