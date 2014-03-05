Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: Joseline Hernandez Accidentally Puts Stevie J’s White Powder Snorting Ways On Blast

Everybody nose….

Via UB Magazine reports:

When “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” began to blow up during its first season on VH1, Stevie J’s baby mama Mimi Faust claimed in bonus footage of the show that Stevie J had some drug problems that made her question his parenting skills.

Stevie J denied Mimi’s claims, but it appears his “wife” Joseline Hernandez has given life to the allegations.

The other day Joseline posted a snap of them in transit to some unknown location to her Instagram account but folks took to the comment section to call out the fact that Stevie J appeared to have a suspect white powdery substance on his nose.