Or Nah? Nicki Minaj Responds To Fans Requesting A Collabo With Rihanna & Beyonce
Earlier today, YMCMB first lady Nicki Mianj got a not-so-subliminal request from her Twitter fans to do a song with fellow female superstars Rihanna and Beyonce, who the “Barbz” unofficially deemed “The Holy Trinity.”
Once the meme was created, a hashtag was even started in support of Nicki, Rih and Yonce jumping on a song together, followed by a slew of excited messages from fans…
…but it wasn’t long before Nicki, who is known for interacting with her social media fans on a daily basis, jumped in to set the record straight. Check out here response on the flip..
Rihanna and Nicki have collaborated on music before and there’s also been talk of a Nicki/Beyonce collabo in the works for a few years now, but judging from this response….
it doesn’t look like this trio will be jumping on a track altogether anytime soon. Would you be checking for a Nicki/Beyonce/Rihanna collabo?
