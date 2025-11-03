Celebrity

Cutely Coupled Up: Ashanti Surprises Nelly With Second Celebration After His Star-Studded ‘Hall-Mo-Ween’ Birthday Bash

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ashanti is that wife who goes all out for her man! The R&B icon celebrated her hubby Nelly’s 51st birthday with a private, star-studded dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta after the rapper already had a star-studded “Hall-Mo-Ween” birthday bash! 

According to Page Six, the “Foolish” singer rented out a private room at the trendy Asian fusion restaurant on Saturday night (Nov. 1) for a guest list of about 50 of the couple’s closest friends and family. Industry heavyweights like Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow pulled up to celebrate the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker, who was reportedly “so happy, baby” during the entire evening.

Related Stories

The lovebirds secretly tied the knot back in December 2023. They arrived fashionably late around 10:30 p.m. and stayed well past midnight. Dinner included a decadent spread of Beijing chicken, rock shrimp tempura, chicken satay, and salt-and-pepper prawns. Dessert was, of course, a birthday cake fit for hip-hop royalty, followed by Ashanti serenading her man with a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” performance. Guests even tuned in to Game 7 of the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the win, making it a night of double celebration.

The intimate dinner came just days after Nelly’s first turn-up of the week: a West Coast-themed Hall-Mo-Ween birthday bash that had Atlanta buzzing. Viral clips from the night were shared across social media, where fans can see the rapper getting hyped as Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared” and of Ashanti singing to her man.

Guests came dressed in full throwback fits for the nostalgic affair. Another video from ATL influencer @kiwithebeauty captured the energy as ATL’s elite turned out to show love to one of the city’s favorite adopted sons.

Between the nostalgia-filled party and Ashanti’s luxe dinner, it’s clear the “Body On Me” couple is in their happily-ever-after era. After rekindling their romance nearly a decade after their split and welcoming their son Kareem in July 2024, the two continue to show fans that love, timing, and a little bit of Y2K magic never miss.

Keep scrolling for all the photos and exclusive moments from Nelly’s birthday weekend blowout below:

1. Bone Crusher At Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Celebration

Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared.”

2. Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration Source:Getty

Nelly and Ashanti arrive at Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration.

3. Nelly & Ashanti So Cute

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration Source:Getty

He’s “happy, baby.”

4. Birthday Boy

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration Source:Getty

A celebration fit for a Scorpio.

5. So In Love

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration Source:Getty

These two are TOO cute! We love to see it.

6. Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

7. All Smiles

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

The celebration never ends.

8. They TTU

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

Surrounded by friends.

9. Good West Coast Fits

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

These two committed and understood the assignment.

10. A Star Studded Celebration

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

shanti, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Big Tigger, and Alicia attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party.

11. How Could You Not Love Them?

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

They’re so so in love.

12. Happy New Year, Nelly!

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty

That’s how you celebrate. 

Related Tags

Ashanti Celebrity News Nelly

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired
Curly-haired mixed-race young woman.

The Best And Worst Fabrics For Your Health This Winter

MadameNoire

Cardi B Turned Game Day Into A High-Fashion Moment Thanks To Bottega

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Latest News
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples’ Costumes

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

United States Departments And Agencies

Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting At Unarmed Black Man In DC

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

FAMU Homecoming 2025
33 Items

They Bragg Different! A Gallery Of FAMU Baddies Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2025

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close