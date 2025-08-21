Celebrity

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Bellaire Betrayal & Kimmie Calling The Shots—‘I Came To Lead You’

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix blessed fans today (August 21st) with the official trailer for Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black.

The series’ second season picks up right where the last one ended, with a new head Bellarie in charge. After marrying businessman Horace Bellarie, former Chicago club dancer Kimmie has ascended to a powerful new position as the new woman leading the Beauty in Black makeup empire. As she takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, Kimmie confronts a vicious family power struggle, where betrayal, greed, and danger lurk at every turn.

In the trailer, we see the fallout from Horace marrying Kimmie.

Now that she’s offiically Horace’s wife, she’s calling the shots—much to Mallory’s chagrin.

“Join you? I came to lead you,” says Kimmie.

Season 2 stars Taylor Polidore Williams (Snowfall, All American: Homecoming), Ricco Ross (P-Valley, General Hospital), Julian Horton (Loose AF, First Family, Tough Love: Atlanta), Steven G. Norfleet (Watchmen, Genius, Ruthless), Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse), Debbi Morgan (All My Children, The Young and the Restless, Power, Power Book II: Ghost), Richard Lawson (How Stella Got Her Groove Back, For Colored Girls), Charles Malik Whitfield (The Guardian, Empire, Chicago Med) and Amber Reign Smith (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Rap Sh!t).

Beauty In Black was created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Tony L. Strickland served as producers for Tyler Perry Studios.

Part one of Season 2 will premiere on September 11.

While we patiently wait, check out the official trailer and some new images from the season below.

 

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Bellaire Betrayal & Kimmie Calling The Shots—‘I Came To Lead You’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Their Faces Say It All

Their Faces Say It All Source:Netflix

2. Road To Recovery

Road To Recovery Source:Netflix

3. This Season Will Be Intense

This Season Will Be Intense Source:Netflix

4. Who Doesn’t Love A Family Meeting?

Who Doesn't Love A Family Meeting? Source:Netflix

5. Kimmie’s Back

Kimmie's Back Source:Netflix

6. How Will This Play Out?

How Will This Play Out? Source:Netflix

Related Tags

Beauty In Black

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close