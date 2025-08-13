Celebrity

D’USSÉ Doll Latto Hosts Spirited Celebration In Atlanta Attended By Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Reginae Carter & More

Published on August 13, 2025

Latto

Source: Deonté Lee / BFA.com

D’USSE doll Latto was recently seen on the scene.

Last week, fresh off the one-year anniversary of her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, three-time Grammy-nominated recording artist Latto hosted a D’USSÉ Friday bash at Pasha in Atlanta to celebrate her standout year and upcoming new music. The Atlanta-born rapper gathered some of the buzziest names in the city, including Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Reginae Carter, Chase B, Zonnique Rodriguez, and more, for a special Victory Pour toast over her signature cocktail, the D’USSÉ Peach Lemonade.

Latto

Source: Deonté Lee / BFA.com

During her toast, Latto thanked everyone for joining her in celebrating her one-year Sugar Honey Iced Tea album anniversary and new campaign with D’USSÉ. Guests danced to sets from Chase B and DJ Stormy as they sipped on specialty D’USSÉ cocktails, including the Espresso Martini, signature D’USSÉ Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, and Frozen Strawberry Sidecar. In a nod to Latto’s viral meme and her Sunday Service lyric, partygoers stepped “in the booth” to capture their own Victory Pour photo moments. Attendees engraved their own gold cups to take home as a keepsake for future “Victory Pours,” while D’USSÉ brand ambassadors Sullivan Doh and French Marshall led a spirited cocktail education.

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Announced last week, Latto is the face of the new D’USSÉ Friday summer campaign. The campaign is inspired by the decade-old Roc Nation tradition of celebrating the end of a long workweek with a D’USSÉ toast. It encourages the culture to come together and shift from a hustle mindset to a recognition mindset, which Latto’s “Big Mama” and “bossed-up” persona embodies. The partnership kicked off with a cheeky new Instagram video that plays on fans’ obsession over her mystery “man” which has inspired many memes and social media videos. 

Latto’s fete follows last week’s D’USSE Friday celebration with breakout R&B star Ravyn Lenae, who celebrated her debut at Lollapalooza in her hometown of Chicago. Check out some photos from the star-studded night below!

1. Reginae Came Out To Support

Reginae Came Out To Support Source:BFA.com

2. Jayda Wayda

Jayda Wayda Source:BFA.com

3. Dess Dior & Varitay Vonne

Dess Dior & Varitay Vonne Source:BFA.com

4. Ms. Carter

Ms. Carter Source:BFA.com

5. The Woman Of The Hour

The Woman Of The Hour Source:BFA.com

6. Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter Source:BFA.com

7. Sheldon Robinson

Sheldon Robinson Source:BFA.com

8. Savannah’s Own

Savannah's Own Source:BFA.com

9. Messiah Dixon & Isaiah Xavier

Messiah Dixon & Isaiah Xavier Source:BFA.com

10. Sullivan Doh & French Marshall

Sullivan Doh & French Marshall Source:BFA.com

11. Chase B

Chase B Source:BFA.com

12. Party Time

Party Time Source:BFA.com

13. Big Mama W/ Big Bottles

Big Mama W/ Big Bottles Source:BFA.com

14. Kept The Vibes Right

Kept The Vibes Right Source:BFA.com

15. Kara Chin

Kara Chin Source:BFA.com

16. Pour Up

Pour Up Source:BFA.com

17. Kara & Her Cup

Kara & Her Cup Source:BFA.com

18. Dess Dior

Dess Dior Source:BFA.com

19. A Dess x D’USSE Collab

A Dess x D'USSE Collab Source:BFA.com

20. W/ The Signature Drinks In Hand

W/ The Signature Drinks In Hand Source:BFA.com

21. Desyrée Nicole, Gabriella Elyse & Talisha Ward

Desyrée Nicole, Gabriella Elyse & Talisha Ward Source:BFA.com

22. Lorenzo Gordon

Lorenzo Gordon Source:BFA.com

23. Waydaminute

Waydaminute Source:BFA.com

24. Aliyah Mbamara

Aliyah Mbamara Source:BFA.com

25. Ayanna Bozeman, Alicia Scott, Allanah Joi & Alyssia Tsang

Ayanna Bozeman, Alicia Scott, Allanah Joi & Alyssia Tsang Source:BFA.com

26. Sheldon Robinson, French Marshall, Sullivan Doh & Sherwin Robinson

Sheldon Robinson, French Marshall, Sullivan Doh & Sherwin Robinson Source:BFA.com

27. Phreshy Perry

Phreshy Perry Source:BFA.com

28. BIG MAMA

BIG MAMA Source:BFA.com

29. D’USSÉ Fridays Are Back

D'USSÉ Fridays Are Back Source:BFA.com

30. Ambience

Ambience Source:BFA.com

31. The Menu >>>

The Menu >>> Source:BFA.com

32. Pick Your Fighter

Pick Your Fighter Source:BFA.com

33. Calm Before The Storm

Calm Before The Storm Source:BFA.com

34. “IF I D’USSÉ MYSELF”

"IF I D'USSÉ MYSELF" Source:BFA.com

35. Unmatched Vibes

Unmatched Vibes Source:BFA.com

36. Packed House

Packed House Source:BFA.com

37. Latto x D’USSÉ

Latto x D'USSÉ Source:BFA.com

