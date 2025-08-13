D’USSÉ Doll Latto Hosts Spirited Celebration In Atlanta Attended By Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Reginae Carter & More

D’USSE doll Latto was recently seen on the scene.
Last week, fresh off the one-year anniversary of her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, three-time Grammy-nominated recording artist Latto hosted a D’USSÉ Friday bash at Pasha in Atlanta to celebrate her standout year and upcoming new music. The Atlanta-born rapper gathered some of the buzziest names in the city, including Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Reginae Carter, Chase B, Zonnique Rodriguez, and more, for a special Victory Pour toast over her signature cocktail, the D’USSÉ Peach Lemonade.
During her toast, Latto thanked everyone for joining her in celebrating her one-year Sugar Honey Iced Tea album anniversary and new campaign with D’USSÉ. Guests danced to sets from Chase B and DJ Stormy as they sipped on specialty D’USSÉ cocktails, including the Espresso Martini, signature D’USSÉ Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, and Frozen Strawberry Sidecar. In a nod to Latto’s viral meme and her Sunday Service lyric, partygoers stepped “in the booth” to capture their own Victory Pour photo moments. Attendees engraved their own gold cups to take home as a keepsake for future “Victory Pours,” while D’USSÉ brand ambassadors Sullivan Doh and French Marshall led a spirited cocktail education.
Announced last week, Latto is the face of the new D’USSÉ Friday summer campaign. The campaign is inspired by the decade-old Roc Nation tradition of celebrating the end of a long workweek with a D’USSÉ toast. It encourages the culture to come together and shift from a hustle mindset to a recognition mindset, which Latto’s “Big Mama” and “bossed-up” persona embodies. The partnership kicked off with a cheeky new Instagram video that plays on fans’ obsession over her mystery “man” which has inspired many memes and social media videos.
Latto’s fete follows last week’s D’USSE Friday celebration with breakout R&B star Ravyn Lenae, who celebrated her debut at Lollapalooza in her hometown of Chicago. Check out some photos from the star-studded night below!
D’USSÉ Doll Latto Hosts Spirited Celebration In Atlanta Attended By Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Reginae Carter & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Reginae Came Out To SupportSource:BFA.com
2. Jayda WaydaSource:BFA.com
3. Dess Dior & Varitay VonneSource:BFA.com
4. Ms. CarterSource:BFA.com
5. The Woman Of The HourSource:BFA.com
6. Reginae CarterSource:BFA.com
7. Sheldon RobinsonSource:BFA.com
8. Savannah’s OwnSource:BFA.com
9. Messiah Dixon & Isaiah XavierSource:BFA.com
10. Sullivan Doh & French MarshallSource:BFA.com
Images from Latto’s D’USSE Celebration in Atlanta. d’usse,latto
11. Chase BSource:BFA.com
12. Party TimeSource:BFA.com
13. Big Mama W/ Big BottlesSource:BFA.com
14. Kept The Vibes RightSource:BFA.com
15. Kara ChinSource:BFA.com
16. Pour UpSource:BFA.com
17. Kara & Her CupSource:BFA.com
18. Dess DiorSource:BFA.com
19. A Dess x D’USSE CollabSource:BFA.com
20. W/ The Signature Drinks In HandSource:BFA.com
21. Desyrée Nicole, Gabriella Elyse & Talisha WardSource:BFA.com
22. Lorenzo GordonSource:BFA.com
23. WaydaminuteSource:BFA.com
24. Aliyah MbamaraSource:BFA.com
25. Ayanna Bozeman, Alicia Scott, Allanah Joi & Alyssia TsangSource:BFA.com
26. Sheldon Robinson, French Marshall, Sullivan Doh & Sherwin RobinsonSource:BFA.com
27. Phreshy PerrySource:BFA.com
28. BIG MAMASource:BFA.com
29. D’USSÉ Fridays Are BackSource:BFA.com
30. AmbienceSource:BFA.com
31. The Menu >>>Source:BFA.com
32. Pick Your FighterSource:BFA.com
33. Calm Before The StormSource:BFA.com
34. “IF I D’USSÉ MYSELF”Source:BFA.com
35. Unmatched VibesSource:BFA.com
36. Packed HouseSource:BFA.com
37. Latto x D’USSÉSource:BFA.com
