Latto Surprises Fan With "Blick Sum" Feat. Playboi Carti

#BOSSIPSounds: Latto Unleashes Highly Requested 'Blick Sum' Video With Fellow Southsider Playboi Carti

Published on January 28, 2025

Latto & Playboi Carti

Latto & Playboi Carti – Source: Rebecca Sapp/ Prince William/Getty

 

ClayCo’s own Latto finally delivers the highly anticipated version of her hit “Blick Sum” with Playboi Carti.

Last August, Latto finally released her latest project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, with “Big Mama” and “Brokey” as lead singles. However, on release day one, the previewed track caught the ears of listeners outside the usual fan base. “Blick Sum” took the internet by storm with a surprising feature from Playboi Carti. Unfortunately, Carti’s verse wasn’t on the album’s final version.

Despite Latto’s album performing well, fans still begged for the OG version of “Blick Sum” to get an official release.

Rumors suggested that Carti removed his verse due to the ongoing beef between Latto and his friend Ice Spice, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Six months later, the bootleg can finally be put to rest as the “Blick Sum” music video is here. The most interesting part of the video is Latto letting Carti’s mysterious aesthetic lead the way amid Swamp Izzo ad-libs, all-black outfits, and black color. Directed by Gunnerstahl, the visual also features an appearance from Southside legend 2 Chainz, which perfectly showcases the Clayton County hip-hop tree.

You can watch the visual for “Blick Sum” below.

