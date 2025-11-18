Close
Celebrity

Lights, Elegance & Emerald City Couture: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The ‘Wicked: For Good’ NYC Premiere

Published on November 18, 2025

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Last night (Nov. 17), Lincoln Center in New York City felt less like Manhattan and more like the gates of Oz.  The Wicked: For Good premiere arrived, and it came dressed to impress. Check out a gallery of celebrities who came out in full Emerald City elegance, turning the David Geffen Hall red carpet into a fantasy runway.

Leading Ladies Ariana & Cynthia Took the Spotlight.

Ariana Grande channeled her Glinda energy in a soft pink custom Schiaparelli gown. Big tulle, big casting call, and even bigger moment. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo as our unstoppable Elphaba was a vision in a custom Pierpaolo Piccioli Balenciaga look. People reported that it was a dramatic black gown with leathered claws of feathered detail, a sweeping train, and those iconic oversized butterfly mask sunglasses. She even brought out the diamonds to complete the look.

Health hiccup? Not Slowing Her Down.

Reports by Parade confirmed that Cynthia had actually lost her voice earlier in the day, but she showed up anyway, skipping interviews but not skipping the glam.

Star-studded Squad on the Yellow Brick Road.

The red carpet was a who’s who of iconic names. Colman Domingo rocked a lion-inspired Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that paid homage to his Cowardly Lion role. Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode were all in attendance, and they all made it a major moment.

The VIP guests’ list made it even more star-studded. Yahoo reported that Bob the Drag Queen was there (of course), and big personalities like Nate Burleson, Gayle King, Mellody Hobson, and Daymond John were spotted front row, showing up in Emerald City chic.

According to Variety, Universal rolled out all the stops for this red carpet, channeling old-school movie glam and major showmanship. Guests were encouraged to adopt “Emerald City Elegance” as their dress code, and honey, they delivered. 

Final Curtain Call, But Make It BIG.

This Wicked premiere was a full-blown celebration of Wicked’s epic conclusion. With the sequel hitting theaters Nov. 21, the energy was high, the glam was loud, and the Wicked magic was very much alive.

Stay tuned, because if the NYC premiere was this theatrical, wait until the film hits the big screen.

Check out a gallery from the Wicked premiere below:

1. Ariana Grande x Cynthia Erivo

"Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere Source:Getty

These two have been making their rounds for this press tour. 

2. Ariana Grande

"Wicked: For Good" The New York Premiere Source:Getty

She looked like a doll on the carpet.

3. Posing With The Fans

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

Ariana snaps it up on the carpet.

4. Cynthia Erivo

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

She slays per usual. 

5. The Girls Are Back

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

The premiere to slay for. 

6. So Precious

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

Look at this beautiful moment. 

7. Go Off, Cynthia

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

The theme was really to serve and that’s what she does.

8. Colman Domingo

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

He can do no wrong. 

9. These Two Are Creating A Buzz

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

What’s going on here? 

10. More Fan Action

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

This is what it’s all about.

11. Bob the Drag Queen

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

He went full pink and green on them.

12. Michelle Yeoh

"Wicked: For Good" The New York Premiere Source:Getty

Yes ma’am to this lime green tulle moment. 

13. The Cast Is All Here

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

Stunning.

14. Gayle King

"Wicked: For Good" The New York Premiere Source:Getty

Well hello, Ms. King.

15. Another Little Princess

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

Very cutesy. 

16. Mellody Hobson

"Wicked: For Good" The New York Premiere Source:Getty

All smiles for the occasion. 

17. Daymond John Brings Out The Family

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-WICKED: FOR GOOD Source:Getty

Daymond and his family came out draped in the theme. 

18. Gayle King In Green

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

Love this look.

19. Nate Burleson

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

A monochromatic green look does it for us. 

20. Dapper & So Fab

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

Gayle King and Nate Burleson at the premiere. 

21. Fam’s All Here

"Wicked: For Good" The New York Premiere Source:Getty

Daymond John and Heather John with their baby girl. 

22. Lookin’ Glamorous

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

Mellody Hobson and George Lucas pose for the carpet.

23. Close Up

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

Bob The Drag Queen poses during the premiere.

24. Love A Fur Moment

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

Colman Domingo always eats a carpet up.

25. So Who’s Watching?

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere Source:Getty

It’s almost that time. Wicked: For Good coming Nov. 21!

