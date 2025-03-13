Coretta Coordination: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Rock Matching Fits For ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’ Premiere

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are showing off their relationship with another red carpet appearance.

The couple did not shy away from any PDA during their appearance at the premiere of Number One On The Call Sheet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 12. Majors–who was found guilty of assaulting and harassing a former girlfriend in 2023–was in attendance to support his fiancée, who appeared in the documentary alongside Cynthia Erivo, Vivica A. Fox, and more.

The pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand in coordinating outfits, with Majors wearing a black satin suit with one white lapel and white stripes along the pockets. Good also donned a black-and-white look, pairing a white, open-neck, cropped blouse with a silver and black maxi skirt, complete with a sparkly silver belt around her exposed midriff.

The couple’s appearance at the premiere comes just four months after their surprise engagement. The former MCU star confirmed the big news during their red carpet appearance at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 event at Nya Studios in November 2024.

Also at the Los Angeles premiere was Jamie Foxx, who co-produced the two-part documentary. He spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of the documentary and shared why he thinks this film is so important saying: “Look what’s going on out there. (They’re) trippin’ on us right now. They trippin’ on us, they trying to erase stuff, DEI, whatever they’re talking about.”

Foxx went on to say that he’s “never had a white boss,” saying this movie is an effort to “plant our flag to say, ‘hey man, we’re special, we’re great.'”

Also in attendance at the premiere Jurnee Smollett and John Boyega, who posed for pictures alongside Foxx and Good. Producer Datari Turner, executive producer Byron Phillips, and director/executive producer Reginald Hudlin were also present, joining the stars for more photos at the event, which Majors joined in on to stand beside his fiancée.

Number One on the Call Sheet explores the experiences of Black actors and actresses on their Hollywood journeys to game-changing leading roles. Foxx also spoke to Extra on the red carpet, where he opened up about how important this documentary is and just how special it was to get some of his famous friends to join the project.

“Then to be able to get all these guys and women together to talk about it… You know how hard it is in Hollywood to get a yes,” he explained. “You know how hard it is to get a yes… And we promised all those guys — Kevin Hart, The Rock, everybody: We don’t wanna let your feet touch the ground. We want this to be an incredible moment in your life… that you could look on and be like, ‘Man, I’m glad I went down there.’ And we believe we’ve got something very special.”