Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in television, film, streaming, and Black entertainment culture.

In Episode 13, the crew dives into the highly anticipated return of House of the Dragon Season 3, discussing the first two episodes, the incredible performances, unforgettable dragon battles, and why this series continues to improve on the world established by Game of Thrones.

The panel also explores how House of the Dragon has expanded Black representation through House Velaryon, why the diverse casting has made the series even stronger, and responds to criticism surrounding the adaptation.

Plus, the crew debates the show’s most controversial family dynamics, predicts where the season is headed, discusses their favorite characters, and shares which dragon they’d want to ride into battle.

If you’re a fan of HBO, fantasy, dragons, Game of Thrones, and great television, this episode is for you.

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