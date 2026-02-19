The cast of Peacock’s House of Villains is discussing season three’s explosive personalities and gameplay, and telling BOSSIP all about it.
New villains Plane Jane, Jackie Christie, and Christine Quinn told Managing Editor Dani Canada about embracing the “villain” label and how they approach gameplay.  Elsewhere in the interview, Plane Jane shares advice she received from her Drag Race sister Kandy Muse about entering the competition, while Jackie compares her HOV experience to Basketball Wives. Selling Sunset star Christine also discusses loyalty vs. strategy, tough gameplay decisions, and how fellow villain Kate kept the cast on their toes with her quiet zingers.

